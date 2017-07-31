How much the best paid workers in 20 professions earn

LONDON -- The average household has £27,200 to spend after tax and pension contributions, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A large part of that disposable income is based upon how much people earn in their jobs.

Obviously, salaries vary wildly by region, seniority, and gender, and of course, profession.

The highest paid bankers, for example, earn many times the salaries of the highest earning charity workers. But which profession's highest earners are the best paid.

Business Insider took data from salary benchmarking site Emolument, which analysed the salaries of 52,000 workers across 20 different jobs areas, pulling out the highest earners in each profession. Understandably, bankers and other financial service workers were right at the top of the tree, but mining and energy workers surprise, coming in in third place.

"While finance remains in the lead when it comes to remuneration, young professionals are more and more reluctant to sign up just for the money, which means that the financial sector has to work harder to incentivise millennials to either join the industry or remain for more than a couple of opportunistic years of training," Alice Leguay, Emolument's chief operating officer said in a statement alongside the research.

Check out the highest salaries, which are all inclusive of bonuses.

20. Charity and not for profit sector -- £61,000

19. Public sector and education -- £67,000

T17. Sports, culture and recreation -- £72,000

T17. Services, tourism and restaurants -- £72,000

( Getty Images)

16. Retail and trade -- £77,000

15. Healthcare -- £84,000

14. Media and communications -- £88,000

13. Construction and real estate -- £92,000

12. Transportation and logistics -- £103,000

11. Consumer goods -- £105,000

10. Pharmaceuticals and biotech -- £110,000

(PA)

9. Apps, web, and eCommerce -- £113,000

8. Manufacturing -- £115,000

7. Consulting and professional services -- £118,000

6. Technology and telecoms -- £120,000

5. Recruitment and executive search -- £124,000

4. Law -- £136,000

3. Energy, mining, chemicals, and environmental -- £143,000

2. Insurance -- £153,000

1. Financial services -- £290,000

( Getty )

