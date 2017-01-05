Aldi is to give more than 3,000 employees a pay rise, overtaking Lidl to become the UK’s highest-paying supermarket.

From next month, Aldi staff will earn £8.53 per hour, raised to £9.75 per hour for those who live in London.

This is higher than the Government’s national living wage rate of £7.20 an hour. It even surpasses the Living Wage Foundation’s voluntary rate of £8.25 per hour.

A total of 3,356 Aldi employees in the UK will benefit from the pay increases.

Aldi claimed its rate of pay will be the highest in the retail sector, beating fellow German discounter Lidl’s plan to offer staff £8.45 per hour nationally from March.

The announcement comes just a few months after Chancellor Philip Hammond said the mandatory national living wage rate will increase to £7.50 at the beginning of April – 10p less than expected.

Matthew Barnes, chief executive officer for Aldi UK, said: “We recognise the valuable contribution that our thousands of store employees make every day. Their dedication and commitment is a key reason why Aldi is the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket.

“We employ the best people in retail and invest in their training to enable them to carry out a range of different roles in store.”

The top 10 best-paid part-time jobs







10 show all The top 10 best-paid part-time jobs

















1/10 Lecturer - £36,513 Almost £10,000 more than the median UK salary. Experience required. Istock Photo

2/10 Business analyst What do they do? Nobody knows, but they are handsomely rewarded for it. Must speak fluent jargon. Istock Photo

3/10 Teaching assistant - £20,300 Istock Photo

4/10 Research assistant - £21,370 The world of academia pays surprisingly well according to the survey. Reuters

5/10 Warehouse worker - £16,800 Despite what Mike Ashley might be paying. Reuters

6/10 Tutor - £16,500 Private tutors can command upwards of £50 per hour. Istock Photo

7/10 Beauty consultant - £15,000 Reuters

8/10 Brand ambassador - £15,020 This is actually Max Verstappen representing several brands. He earns more than £15,020. rex features

9/10 Office assistant - £14,560 Harder than it looks. Istock Photo

10/10 Front desk manager - £14,520 Front of house. The face of the operation. Reuters

Mr Barnes added: “We remain committed to being the best supermarket employer in Britain. This means that we will continue to provide employees with rates of pay and benefits that are the highest in the supermarket sector.”

The retailer, which is currently recruiting 4,000 permanent roles across the UK, will open its 700th store next month and remains on course to achieve its target of 1,000 stores by 2022.

In November Lidl announced a pay boost for 5,500 of its workers, in line with the independently verified living wage, making it the first supermarket in Britain to do so last year.