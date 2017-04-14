Hundreds of Amazon employees heap pressure on bosses to ditch Breitbart News

Over 550 Amazon employees are reportedly heaping pressure on their top bosses to cut ties with the far-right site Breitbart News.

According to CNBC, employees of the e-retail giant on 22 March sent an email to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and senior vice president Jeff Blackburn entitled "Amazon Must Stop Advertising on Breitbart News".

The message reportedly included a petition opposing Amazon's advertising on Breitbart, with 564 signatures.

CNBC reports that, according to the email, an Amazon employee confronted Mr Blackburn at one of Amazon’s meetings in March about advertising on a site that the employee said "regularly publishes hateful and bigoted content".

"What is it going to take for us to stop advertising on Breitbart News?" the employee reportedly asked.

Amazon reportedly does not have a direct relationship with Breitbart, but it does select the exchanges through which it buys ads, which implies that it would have a degree of control over how they are targeted.

Pressure on Amazon to stop advertising on Breitbart has been mounting for months, and especially since last Novembers US presidential election.

An online campaign on the website www.sumofus.org calling for Amazon to ditch Breitbart news has garnered over half a million signatories.

Amazon did not immediately respond to The Independent’s requests for comment on the letter.

Breitbart News was founded by conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart in 2007 and was later expanded by senior Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon.