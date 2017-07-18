Amazon has sparked speculation that it could become a key player in the meal-kit industry after filing to trademark the phrase: “We do the prep. You be the chef.”

The American company bolstered its holdings in the fresh food market in June after buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. It has previously expressed an interest in breaking into this area after launching Amazon Fresh for groceries in 2013. The delivery service operates in 13 American cities and internationally to Tokyo, London and Berlin.

In 2014, Amazon Restaurants was set up, offering a similar service to the company Deliveroo where customers can order ready-made food from restaurants.

Amazon’s trademark filing - including the key phrase and the description of a service offering "prepared food kits ... ready for cooking and assembly as a meal", came on 6 July after Blue Apron - a fellow American corporation - held its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Blue Apron stocks have plummted, down by 10.46 per cent in trading.

HelloFresh, a German meal-kit company which launched in 2011, announced they are preparing for a stock market flotation this autumn. The corporation’s revenue nearly doubled to 597 million euros in 2016 while expanding in North America.

Amazon has previously been marketing their pre-made food, such as the “Wagyu single cow burger”; they are made from grass-fed cattle reared in California. The multi-million company advertises their food product as unique by stating: “Our high-quality patties are made from one source and are available exclusive on Amazon Fresh.”

The company’s other food trademark is: “Some eat to live. We live to eat.” This is the motto for Wickedly Prime, the new brand of snacks that Amazon released earlier this year. The service currently offers soup, crisps and tea.