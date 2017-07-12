Families warned over 'exploding' tables from Argos and Asda as heatwave returns

Tables that ‘explode’ in hot weather are returning to plague British gardens, families have been warned.

The faulty products were first reported in 2015 after a spate of glass patio tables exploded during a heatwave.

It now appears the combustible tables are making a comeback, after recent reports of similar incidents across the country.

On Tuesday, a father reportedly demanded that supermarket giants Asda recall its glass patio tables after his “exploded into a thousand pieces” moments after his children had been sat beside it.

Barry Williams, 44, a contract manager from Drayton in Portsmouth, told local reporters that his three children had been sitting around the table when his wife called them in for dinner.

Seconds later they heard the table “explode”, Mr Williams said.

“We were a minute from disaster. I came home from work and because of the hot weather was nice my kids were all out playing in the garden and sitting around the table.

“We usually have our dinner out there on summer evenings but we were in a rush to get my daughter to gymnastics so we ate inside.

“Literally one minute later we heard a big explosion, it completely took us by surprise as you can imagine.”

A similar incident was reported in Torquay after a patio table from Argos exploded while a family sat around it.

Lisa McGladdery was sitting with her son, four, and two-year-old niece when the £199 shattered, sending glass flying.

Alongside photos she posted on Argos’ Facebook page, Ms McGladdery wrote: “Bought this patio set from you last year! Really hot yesterday, but surely your products are tested to endure such heat!! Exploded in on itself!

“A near miss!! My children could have been seriously hurt!!

“Your [sic] still selling this product! Urgent recall!! Very upset, very dangerous! Want answers now!”

Two individuals who commented on her post said the same thing had happened to their Argos tables.

Argos apologised to Ms McGladdery and offered a refund in a comment on her Facebook post.

In response to Mr Williams’ complaint, an Asda spokesperson told the Independent: “We are very sorry for Mr Williams' experience and have offered a full refund and gesture of goodwill as an apology.”

Asda said that the product had passed all safety requirements and that in the handful examples where faults do occur, the tables are designed to shatter into small pieces rather than shards of glass.