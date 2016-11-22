Chancellor Philip Hammond will outline his priorities for taxes and spending in the wake of the UK vote to leave in the EU in his first Autumn Statement on Wednesday.

It will be the Chancellor first major economic speech since the Brexit vote in June.

Here is what you need to know:

What is the Autumn Statement?

The Autumn Statement is the second of the two big economic statements made by the government every year - the first being the Budget which happens in the Spring.

The statement was first introduced in 1976 after an act of Parliament decreed that the Government must publish two economic updates per year.

This year the Autumn Statement takes places on Wednesday November 23, right after Prime Minister’s Question.

The main speech takes about an hour and will be followed immediately by a response from Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

How is different from the budget?

Good question. Traditionally the spring Budget has outlined taxation plans while the Autumn Statement has been focused on financial forecasts and spending.

Although the distinction became blurred under George Osborne and some taxations plans are now announced in the Autumn Statement, we won't know about the details, such as duties on alcoholic drinks or cigarettes.

For Philip Hammond the main difference between the two statements comes to refreshments.

The Chancellor is officially allowed to have an alcoholic drink during the presentation of the Budget, but it is not the case during the Autumn Statement.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Why should I care?

This year's Autumn Statement is Mr Hammond’s first opportunity to outline his priorities for taxes and spending in the wake of the Brexit vote, based on the updated economic projections provided by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). It is also the first statement since Theresa May became prime minister in July.

This means it will be our first look at what post-Brexit might look like.

So what is the chancellor going to say?

We won’t know for sure until tomorrow.

Many expect him to announce policies which could help "just about managing" families including freezing fuel duty and reducing the burden of childcare costs.

He is also set to find extra investments for Britain's roads and other infrastructure projects.

More about what we know on the content of his speech so far here.

Where can I watch it?

BBC Two will cover Mr Hammond’s speech live with an extended version of Daily Politics beginning at 11.30am.

The programme will also be broadcast online via BBC iPlayer and at parliamentlive.tv.