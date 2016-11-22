Chancellor Philip Hammond will outline his priorities for taxes and spending in the wake of the UK's vote to leave in the EU in his Autumn Statement on Wednesday.

It will be the Chancellor's first major economic speech since the Brexit vote in June.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government’s economic watchdog, will also reveal its latest forecast for growth, unemployment and inflation, as it gives its first official verdict on the outlook for post-Brexit Britain.

The Autumn Statement will be followed by an immediate response from the Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell in the House of Commons.

Here's what we know about the content so far:

Borrowing and debt

Economists’ eyes will be on the updated forecasts from the OBR.

The independent OBR will predict where Mr Hammond’s plans to take the UK economy, after abandoning his predecessor George Osborne’s pledge to eliminate the budget deficit by 2019-2020.

The OBR will compare the March Budget forecasts for the size of the economy with the new ones to be published on Wednesday. It is likely to show the economy will be about 2 per cent smaller by 2019. It will also calculate the additional borrowing over the next five years.

The widely respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), has warned that the Government faces a £25bn black hole in the public finances by the end of the current parliament because of slower growth and higher inflation.

The IFS believes Mr Hammond should "prepare for more austerity" in the next parliament.

Mr Hammond previously said: "We have eye-wateringly large debt. We still have a significant deficit in this country. We have to prepare the economy for the period that lies ahead. We have to make sure the economy is watertight."

Help for the JAMS - "just about managing" families

Theresa May, in her first statement as prime minister, said she would directly address people from “an ordinary working-class family” who “don’t always have job security”, and “just about manage but worry about the cost of living” – a group who are thought to have voted disproportionately in favour of leaving the EU.

Rob Holdsworth of the Resolution Foundation think-tank said: “Just managing families have had a tough decade. Their incomes started to ­stagnate before the financial crisis, fell during the downturn and despite recent growth, typical household incomes are no higher than a decade ago.”

“These families have also faced an additional squeeze over the past two decades – higher housing costs.”

The Autumn Statement is expected to free up some money to help families on modest income.

Policies under consideration reportedly include reducing the burden of childcare. Mr Hammond’s Autumn Statement could also introduce a freeze in fuel duty, which would effectively scrap a planned 2p rise on a litre of petrol in another offer to motorists.

Elsewhere, there have been widespread predictions of a cut in air passenger duty to reduce the cost of foreign holidays that have been sent spiralling higher due to the drop in the value of the pound.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Corporation Tax - "Britain is open for Business"

Economist from EY said the Chancellor should also claw some money back by halting a planned cut in corporation tax, already the lowest among major economies, from 20 per cent to 17 per cent.

“The Chancellor has said he intends to stick with the initial plan to cut corporation tax to 17 per cent by 2020 rather than opt for the further reduction mooted by his predecessor. If he does have funds to spend, he could look beyond corporation tax to a reduction in the employment tax burden, such as reducing the rate of employer National Insurance (NI) contributions to offset the increase in the apprenticeship levy,” EY economists said.

But Theresa May threw that into doubt earlier this week when she said the UK aspired to retain the lowest corporation tax rate in the G20. If Donald Trump cuts America's rate to 15 per cent - as he has said he will - that would imply further cuts to the UK rate below 17 per cent.

£1.3bn to target congestion roads

Mr Hammond is expected to confirm £1.3bn of additional capital spending to upgrade Britain’s road network.

This will be made up of £1.1bn on local schemes and £220m on easing the pressure on “pinch points”.

The Treasury previously said investment in infrastructure and innovation to boost long-term economic growth would be “at the heart” of Wednesday's statement.

£400m investment in ‘full-fibre’ broadband

The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, is expected to pledge £400m of public funds to extend the UK’s “full-fibre” broadband network.

The Treasury believes the funding will help at least two million more homes and business get full-fibre broadband, regarded as the future of high speed telecoms.