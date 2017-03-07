Charlotte Hogg, the new deputy Governor of the Bank of England, broke the Bank’s official internal code of conduct when she failed to declare to the Threadneedle Street authorities that her brother worked for Barclays.

The chair of the Bank’s governing Court, Anthony Habgood, on Tuesday declared this a "very serious breach", "extremely regrettable" and added that "it doesn’t look good".

It emerged at a confirmation hearing before the Treasury Select Committee on 28 February that Ms Hogg’s brother, Quintin, worked for Barclays as a "director in group strategy".

Ms Hogg, who is now the Deputy Governor in charge of markets and banking, told the TSC that she had already disclosed this fact to the Bank’s authorities.

But in the wake of the TSC hearing the Bank and Ms Hogg checked the Bank's internal records and discovered that this was incorrect and the there was no formal note of her brother's job.

Under the Bank’s code, Ms Hogg should have disclosed the potential conflict of interest when she joined the Bank of England as Chief Operating Officer in 2013.

"Regrettably, my oversight means that my oral evidence to the Committee in this respect was not accurate," wrote Ms Hogg in a letter to the TSC and offered her "sincere apologies".

Mr Habgood told the TSC on Tuesday he believed it had been an "honest mistake".

Bradley Fried, deputy chair of the Court, also defended Ms Hogg under questioning by the TSC.

“I definitely don’t believe it’s a hanging offence,” he said.

Ms Fried added he would "struggle" to see the breach as grounds for rescinding Ms Hogg's appointment to the deputy governor position.

In her evidence to the TSC last week Ms Hogg said she "didn't know" what her brother did at Barclays before she asked him for the purposes of filling in a questionnaire provided by the committee.

"I don't discuss work with him and he doesn't discuss it with me. We mostly talk about his children," she said.

The chair of the TSC, Andrew Tyrie, revealed on Tuesday that Quintin Hogg's role at Barclays has been been to examine regulatory changes, ring-fencing rules and capital requirements.

As deputy Governor, Ms Hogg will sit on the Financial Policy Committee, which can adjust private banks' capital requirements.

She will also sit on the Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, and the board of the Prudential Regulation Authority and also the Bank's Court.

Ms Hogg's father is Viscount Hailsham, a former Cabinet minister in the 1990s. In 2009 it was revealed that he had claimed £2,115 of taxpayers' money to clean the moat of his country estate.

Her mother is Baroness Hogg, a former head of Sir John Major's Downing Street Policy Unit and chair of 3i Group.

Before joining the Bank in 2013 Ms Hogg worked for Santander UK.

The Bank's code states that: "A relationship with a person or organisation outside the Bank should be disclosed where it may lead (or could be perceived to lead) to a conflict of interest or advantage – close personal relationships with those active in financial, economic or political journalism, Bank-regulated financial institutions and significant dealings with counterparties of the Bank or Bank suppliers, such as banknote printers or caterers, should all be disclosed."

"This will allow us to ensure that we are not put in situations where close personal relationships might be viewed as affecting our judgement, or where we could be perceived to have shared Bank information for advantage."

It continues: "Failure to comply with our Code and its associated policies could lead to disciplinary action".

Mr Fried said the breach would be discussed at a full meeting of the Court. But Mr Habgood said that he did not expect this process to result in the appointment of Ms Hogg being overturned.