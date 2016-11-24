One in ten UK consumers don’t end up using what they buy in festive shopping frenzies, despite splashing out on average £133 on Black Friday and Cyber Weekend alone, a new survey has found.

Around £137 million are being spent on items customers already own, rendering them immediately useless, according to a survey of 2,000 people by Gumtree.

Smartphone and tablets ranked first among the top wasteful bargains, followed by clothes and home entertainment devices such as TVs and speakers.

This comes in light of findings released by retail research agency Conlumnio that found one in ten UK consumers fear they will spend more than they can afford on one of the UK biggest shopping day of the year.

“The fact that nearly one in ten consumers fears they will spend more than they can afford on Black Friday suggests the more serious side to this type of shopping event, with cut-price promotions still tempting to consumers that may still be finding disposable incomes squeezed,” said Greg Bronley, retail analyst at Conlumnio.

A report conducted by the Centre for Retail Research estimates 14m customers will spend £1.96bn on Black Friday this year which is a 19 per cent rise on 2015.

With only a day to go before Black Friday – the date fall on November 25 this year - we asked Hannah Maundrell, editor in chief at finance online comparison website www.money.co.uk to share the best tip to survive the day without making any damage do your budget.

1. Write a list and stick to a budget

There is no big secret. You have to get organised before you start splashing the cash. Don’t start spending until you can make the numbers add up.

“Take on Black Friday armed with a list of items you want and how much they cost full price. Decide how much you can afford to spend and do a deal with yourself not to spend a penny more. Don’t buy goods not on your list just because they’re on offer and always research to see if you can buy the item cheaper elsewhere before you part with your cash,” Maundrell said.

2. Use your smartphone to shop but don’t get carried away

Smart phones mean bagging a bargain is easier than ever, allowing you to keep an eye on flash sales and offers throughout the day.

“Download your favourite retailer’s apps ahead of time for a convenient shopping experience and potential special offers. Many retailers make it so easy to shop on the go, saving your payment details so you don’t have to fish out your card - great if you’re in a rush but be careful not to get carried away. Don’t shop on an unsecured wi-fi network and make sure you aren’t being watched if you choose to enter your card details on the train. “

3. Check for price guarantees and warranties

Last year retailers tried beating off the competition by matching the prices of goods on offer.

If this is the case again this year Ms Maundrell suggests chosing the store or website that offers the longest warranty, the cheapest delivery or the one you have a loyalty card for, earning you points to use against your future purchases.

4. Be resourceful

If your budget doesn’t allow it then it is time to make cuts. If you’re looking for Christmas gifts on Black Friday and simply can’t afford them, it’s time to be creative. Ms Maundral suggests you speak with your friends sooner rather than later and get together instead of giving each other gifts.

5. Know your refund rights

Shopping online gives you the right to return goods within a certain time frame by law. Shopping in store doesn’t give you the same rights, so it’s always worth checking the stores policy if you aren’t completely sure about an item, according to Ms Maundrell.

6. Go online for big brand goods

It’s certainly worth keeping an eye out for sales on the high street and making this your go-to place for unique gifts, according to Ms Maundrell. However, if you’re looking for big brand goods then you’re likely to get the biggest savings online for the simple reason that you get the opportunity to shop around, find voucher codes and cash in with cashback.

7. Black Friday is not necessarily the best shopping day

“Lots of retailers are cashing in on the Black Friday frenzy by running sales for the whole week. Others are shunning the sale day in favour of promotions that last the whole of December. This means ample opportunity for saving money,” Ms Maundrell said.