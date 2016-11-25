Welcome to the Independent’s live blog on Black Friday as the bonanza sales day kicks off..

Black Friday is fast becoming the best day to hunt for a bargain whether you’re in the US or the UK. In other words, it’s the best day of the year to go shopping, just as long as you’re wearing lots of protective clothing and don’t mind fighting in the aisles.

This year, many retailers including Amazon, Tesco's, and Argos already have some of their best Black Friday deals available early.

Amazon was the first horse out of the box launching Black Friday deals daily from November 14.

Sales this year are likely to top £2bn, say analysts, as shoppers hunt for bargains ahead of an expected rise in prices in 2017 due to a fall in the value of the poud following the UK vote to leave the EU.

"Obviously, with the Brexit currency movements, prices are going to go up in the first quarter of next year. The vast majority of all Black Friday offers were negotiated and in place before the Brexit vote." AO World chief executive told the BBC.

By Thursday, the discount retailing site TopCashback reported a 30 per cent increase in spending over last year.

While more than £2bn is expected to be spent on Friday alone, the total for the next four days is forecast to rise to more than £4bn once the weekend and Cyber-Monday are included.