What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is fast becoming the best day to hunt for a bargain whether you’re in the US or the UK. In other words, it’s the best day of the year to go shopping, just as long as you’re wearing lots of protective clothing and don’t mind fighting in the aisles.

Shops offer quite substantial discounts in a bid to persuade their customers to start their Christmas shopping early. Although traditionally the discounts are on for one day only, some shops such as Amazon, offer discounts during the week running up to D-Day.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving. This year that falls 25th of November.

Do I only have one day to do my shopping?

No. Although Black Friday is scheduled for November 25, many major retailers like Currys PC World, Argos and Amazon.co.uk have already launched their deals early in a bid to beat out the competition. Retailers in the UK will open as early as 6am on D-day although the best deal can be found online when they go live at midnight.

“Black Friday”, what a strange name…

Nobody is entirely sure of where the name comes from. For some it is the day retailers books go from red to black as they make their biggest profit.

Others say the American police was the one to name Black Friday during the 1950s and 1960s because of the chaos that ensued in the city after Thanksgiving as shoppers flocked to the high street sales while spectators travelled to the annual Army vs Navy American football match.

What happened last year?

Last year saw a complete change with customers staying away from the high street and doing all their shopping online.

That just set the UK on course for the biggest online shopping day in its history, with some of the nation’s biggest retailers struggling to cope with the volume of online retail orders. The websites of John Lewis, Argos, Boots, Tesco and Game all crashed or suffered from slow loading pages.

Amazon said that Black Friday 2015 became its biggest sales day ever in the UK with more than six million items ordered.

What’s new in 2016?

Salmon, a retail consultancy firm Salmon, expects 2016 will be the tipping point for mobile in the UK - with more shoppers than ever buying their goods from their smartphones.

The firm predicts £5 billion will be spend over Black Five day week - running from Thursday 24 to Monday 28 November - with an estimated £2.55 billion purchases to be made via mobile.

I feel like I am going to spend too much...

You're not the only one. With only a few weeks to go before Black Friday, one in ten UK consumers fear they will spend more than they can afford on one of the UK biggest shopping day of the year, according to consumer behaviour research.

We asked Hannah Maundral Editor in Chief at finance online comparison website www.money.co.uk to share the best tip to survive the day without making any damage do your budget, here is a survival guide to grab the best deals and keep your sanity.

What deals can I expect?

Gadgets, toys, clothes, TVs, video games and DVDs top the nation’s shopping list for the four-day splurge that will last until Cyber Monday, and is set to beat last year’s £3.3billion of sales.

1/19 Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair set currently at £50 will be £25, debenhams.com

2/19 TIGI Bed Head Dumb Blonde Shampoo & Reconstructor Tween Duo RRP £29, will be 50% off feelunique.com

3/19 Philip Kingsley Exclusive Elasticizer tin worth £90 only £28, feelunique.com

4/19 Steampod 2.0 RRP £170 only £130, feelunique.com

5/19 FOREO LUNA™ Anti-Ageing and Facial-Cleansing System RRP £145 only £99, feelunique.com

6/19 Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick RRP £21, reduced to £12.60, debenhams.com

7/19 bareMinerals® READY® To Go Complexion Perfection Palette (6 shades) – RRP £35 only £15 feelunique.com

8/19 Babyliss 3Q Hairdryer RRP £120, reduced to £95.99 (Argos, Very, John Lewis, Boots)

9/19 Babyliss Curl Secret RRP £120 reduced to £90 (Argos, Very, John Lewis, Boots)

10/19 Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener was £79.99, Black Friday price £29.99, boots.com

11/19 Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean Toothbrush was £249.99, Black Friday price £89.99, boots.com

12/19 No7 Protect and Perfect Intense Body Serum was £24.95, Black Friday price £12, boots.com

13/19 Versace Eros Pour Femme perfume 50ml, was £70, Black Friday price £49, boots.com

14/19 Smashbox Mini Double Exposure Palette was £17.50, Black Friday price £11.67, boots.com

15/19 Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Gel Cream, was £35.50, Black Friday price £17.75, boots.com

16/19 Bioderma H20 micelle solution - was £10.20, Black Friday price £5.10, escentual.com

17/19 Vichy Aqualia thermal serum was £22.50, Black Friday price £11.25, escentual.com

18/19 Clarisonic Plus - Black Friday 50% off, clarisonic.com

19/19 Sanctuary Spa Relax and Breathe set RRP £45, Black Friday £22.50, boots.com Sanctuary Spa Relax and Breathe set RRP £45, Black Friday £22.50, boots.com

Here is our list of retailers and deals to watch - this section will be updated as we get the latest information:

Amazon started Black Friday day sale 12 days before the official date

Last year Amazon offered some 7000 total deals during its Black Friday season with prices cut by an average of 40 per cent.

In 2016, the online retailer will be releasing special offers every day up until 25 November in what is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the calendar year.

The biggest discounted items in cash terms was the Stuhrling women's watch, reduced by nearly £300 to £81.32 as well as a rowing machine, reduced by £250 to £799 from a starting price of £1,049.

Don't forget there's also Cyber Monday, which adds additional deals into the mix.

Here is a taste of the latest deals.

Argos

Argos deals usually include technology with cheaper smartphones and tablets as well as toys and homeware.

Click here for their Black Friday deals page.

Currys PC World

Last year the UK’s biggest electrical retailer offered thousands of great deals from top brands including Nespresso, Dyson, HP, Bosch, Samsung, Sony, Beats and LG

Currys said: "If you’re heading to your local Currys or PC World on Black Friday 2016 you should arrive early to avoid disappointment. We’ll be offering some fantastic deals and discounts in-store and online, so we’re expecting it to be a busy day.

"Shopping online is the best way to avoid the stress and hassle of the crowds."

You can check their best deals here, with more launching from 6am on the day itself, expect offers on Nespresso coffee machines, Dyson vacuums and Samsung Galaxy tablets.

GAME

The UK's leading game retail will offer console deals and all the latest video games including FIFA 17 .

You can already find more on the GAME Black Friday deals page .

Debenhams

Check the department store Black Friday webpage for discounts on TVs and appliances, as well as furniture on the day itself. Until then they have up to 30 per cent sales on womens' clothes, and are selling furniture and beds for up to half price on selected lines.

John Lewis

John Lewis joined the Black Friday team last year - matching their competitors prices with offers on laptops, televisions, small and large electricals and more.

Offers will be available on the November 25 and can be found on here.

Tesco

Last year Supermarket giant Tesco had to shut 250 Tesco Extra stores between midnight and 5am on Black Friday to allow staff “more time” to prepare for the 24-hour sales spectacular.

Keep an eye on their Black Friday deals page.

M&S

The supermarket adopted ‘Black Friday’ for the first time in 2014 with 30 per cent off homeware and clothing and up to 20 per cent. Expect more or less the same this year.

Keep your eyes on the Marks and Spencer Black Friday deals page from the 25 November.

Discounts are to be found in stores and online across all departements wit huge savings off M&S fashion collection and homewares.