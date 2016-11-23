Google’s latest feature will soon let customers know exactly how busy a place is in real-time before they set off, ahead of the Black Friday’s shopping crush and the festive period.

Google has updated its Popular Times feature, added to Maps in July last year, so it can deliver live information about the hotspots customers are thinking of visiting next.

The update will also include average customer time spent at the place, whether that’s dining or queuing at the checkout.

Users will also be able to check the department and services hours within a business.

The feature is being rolled out ahead of Black Friday shopping crush and the festive season but it could equally be used for checking whether a restaurant or a particular bar is busy at a certain time.

Google said that it uses anonymised location data from smartphones to estimate how many people are present at any given location in real time. The anonymous tracking works only when users opt in to store location data.

People and businesses can take advantage of this feature to manage their daily schedules.

The best Black Friday beauty deals







19 show all The best Black Friday beauty deals



































1/19 Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair set currently at £50 will be £25, debenhams.com

2/19 TIGI Bed Head Dumb Blonde Shampoo & Reconstructor Tween Duo RRP £29, will be 50% off feelunique.com

3/19 Philip Kingsley Exclusive Elasticizer tin worth £90 only £28, feelunique.com

4/19 Steampod 2.0 RRP £170 only £130, feelunique.com

5/19 FOREO LUNA™ Anti-Ageing and Facial-Cleansing System RRP £145 only £99, feelunique.com

6/19 Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick RRP £21, reduced to £12.60, debenhams.com

7/19 bareMinerals® READY® To Go Complexion Perfection Palette (6 shades) – RRP £35 only £15 feelunique.com

8/19 Babyliss 3Q Hairdryer RRP £120, reduced to £95.99 (Argos, Very, John Lewis, Boots)

9/19 Babyliss Curl Secret RRP £120 reduced to £90 (Argos, Very, John Lewis, Boots)

10/19 Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener was £79.99, Black Friday price £29.99, boots.com

11/19 Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean Toothbrush was £249.99, Black Friday price £89.99, boots.com

12/19 No7 Protect and Perfect Intense Body Serum was £24.95, Black Friday price £12, boots.com

13/19 Versace Eros Pour Femme perfume 50ml, was £70, Black Friday price £49, boots.com

14/19 Smashbox Mini Double Exposure Palette was £17.50, Black Friday price £11.67, boots.com

15/19 Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Gel Cream, was £35.50, Black Friday price £17.75, boots.com

16/19 Bioderma H20 micelle solution - was £10.20, Black Friday price £5.10, escentual.com

17/19 Vichy Aqualia thermal serum was £22.50, Black Friday price £11.25, escentual.com

18/19 Clarisonic Plus - Black Friday 50% off, clarisonic.com

19/19 Sanctuary Spa Relax and Breathe set RRP £45, Black Friday £22.50, boots.com Sanctuary Spa Relax and Breathe set RRP £45, Black Friday £22.50, boots.com

A Google spokesperson said: “Since introducing the Popular Times feature in Google Search and Maps last year, you’ve been able to check how busy a place typically is at different times of the week.

“In time for the Black Friday swarms, we’re adding a real-time look at how crowded a place is right now, to help you decide where and when to go.”