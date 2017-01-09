BMW, one of the world’s largest luxury carmaker, has reaffirmed its commitment to open a new plan in Mexico, despite the threat of “big border tax” on companies by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Last week, Mr Trump has criticised General Motors for buildings cars for the US market in Mexico. He told GM to make the cars in the US “or pay big border tax!”.

However, Ian Robertson, BMW sales and marketing director, told the BBC that the firm was "absolutely committed" to its new plant in San Luis Potosi, which will make its 3 Series cars for sale across the US, bucking a trend by other manufacturers of increasing their domestic investments or moving factories back to the US.

"I don't think there's any discussion that BMW is not at home in the United States. Yes we are building a plant in Mexico. Yes we built a plant in Brazil last year. Yes we are building plants in other parts of the world as our capacity increases. But that's part of a normal strategic manufacturing direction," Mr Robertson said.

Mr Robertson added that the company, which also owns British car brand Mini and Rolls Royce, would also bolster investment in its plant in South Carolina by $1bn, pointing out that BMW was the biggest export of vehicles from the US in terms of value.

Mr Trump has taken aim at car manufacturers who have moved manufacturing jobs abroad, including General Motors and Toyota.

Last week he tweeted: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in USA.or pay big border tax!"

Following Mr Trump’s tweet, Ford announced it would not open a planned facility for assembling Ford Focuses, which would have brought $1.6bn and 2,800 jobs to the state of San Luis Potos.

Instead the company will add 700 jobs at a cost of $700m to a US plant in Michigan.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Mark Fields, Ford chief executive, said the decision was partly due to falling sales but also a “vote of confidence” in the pro-growth policies Mr Trump has vowed to pursue.

On Sunday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said it will invest $1bn to modernise two plants in Ohio and Michigan and produce three Jeep models on US soil, creating a projected 2,000 jobs.

The company also said it would also potentially bring production of a Ram heavy-duty pickup truck back to the US from Mexico.