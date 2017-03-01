Boots has confirmed that it is closing 220 of its 320 in-store photo labs across the UK, putting around 400 jobs at risk.

The health and beauty retailer, which is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, said that it was shutting the labs, which currently offer one-hour services on processing rolls of film, in response to changing consumer demands and fierce competition from online printing services.

It said that a consultation period had started and would likely be complete by the summer.

"Impacted colleagues will be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible, however, some roles may be made redundant," Boots said in a statement.

It added that it would continue to offer photo services through around 3,000 instant photo kiosks in over 1,000 stores across the country.

It also said that demand for personalised photo gifts, like photo albums, is generally increasing and that this is a area that Boots is "very much committed to and investing in".

Earlier in the day, global multinational food and drinks company PepsiCo said that it is considering shutting its Walkers snacks factory in Peterlee, County Durham, potentially putting 380 jobs at risk and dealing a heavy blow to the region.

Elsewhere the BBC reported on Wednesday that carmaker Ford is forecasting a cut of 1,160 workers at its production plant in Bridgend by 2021.