The president of US bank Morgan Stanley has warned that London’s financial services will be hit by the UK’s vote to leave the EU.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Colm Kelleher said that the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations over the exit process from the EU will slow down the investment into the UK.

“It is that uncertainty which is causing problems, you’ll see a slowdown in investment into the UK because people, corporations, like certainty before they invest. So the sooner we get some clarity on where we are heading, the better,” he said.

“I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much,” he added.

Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, revealed the scale of the threat to the UK’s financial services sectors on Tuesday saying almost 5,500 British firms hold at least one passport to do business in another member state of the EU or the wider European Economic Area (EEA).

It is the first time that the number of companies that will be hit by a “hard Brexit” option – favoured by some leading Conservative Eurosceptics – has been set out.

Mr Kelleher warned that some companies will pull their headquarters out of the UK unless passporting arrangements are retained.

“I'm convinced that London will retain its reputation and prestige as a global financial services centre, but clearly some size of our businesses will have to be moved out of London into Europe, into European headquarters, with the absence of any passporting agreement,” he said.

In July, James Gorman, the chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, said Britain’s decision to leave the EU bloc means Morgan Stanley will need to set up headquarters on the continent and potentially reshuffle some of its employees.

1/6 More expensive foreign holidays The first practical effect of a vote to Leave is that the pound will be worth less abroad, meaning foreign holidays will cost us more nito100

2/6 No immediate change in immigration status The Prime Minister will have to address other immediate concerns. He is likely to reassure nationals of other EU countries living in the UK that their status is unchanged. That is what the Leave campaign has said, so, even after the Brexit negotiations are complete, those who are already in the UK would be allowed to stay Getty

3/6 Higher inflation A lower pound means that imports would become more expensive. This is likely to mean the return of inflation – a phenomenon with which many of us are unfamiliar because prices have been stable for so long, rising at no more than about 2 per cent a year. The effect may probably not be particularly noticeable in the first few months. At first price rises would be confined to imported goods – food and clothes being the most obvious – but inflation has a tendency to spread and to gain its own momentum AFP/Getty Images

4/6 Interest rates might rise The trouble with inflation is that the Bank of England has a legal obligation to keep it as close to 2 per cent a year as possible. If a fall in the pound threatens to push prices up faster than this, the Bank will raise interest rates. This acts against inflation in three ways. First, it makes the pound more attractive, because deposits in pounds will earn higher interest. Second, it reduces demand by putting up the cost of borrowing, and especially by taking larger mortgage payments out of the economy. Third, it makes it more expensive for businesses to borrow to expand output Getty

5/6 Did somebody say recession? Mr Carney, the Treasury and a range of international economists have warned about this. Many Leave voters appear not to have believed them, or to think that they are exaggerating small, long-term effects. But there is no doubt that the Leave vote is a negative shock to the economy. This is because it changes expectations about the economy’s future performance. Even though Britain is not actually be leaving the EU for at least two years, companies and investors will start to move money out of Britain, or to scale back plans for expansion, because they are less confident about what would happen after 2018 AFP/Getty Images

6/6 And we wouldn’t even get our money back All this will be happening while the Prime Minister, whoever he or she is, is negotiating the terms of our future access to the EU single market. In the meantime, our trade with the EU would be unaffected, except that companies elsewhere in the EU may be less interested in buying from us or selling to us, expecting tariff barriers to go up in two years’ time. Whoever the Chancellor is, he or she may feel the need to bring in a new Budget Getty Images

“Clearly we and other banks will have to have a European-style headquarters in one of the major markets, whether it’s Frankfurt or one of the other cities there,” Gorman said.

Morgan Stanley’s warning came as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) slashed its 2017 growth forecast for the UK in half as a result of the Brexit vote in its latest economic outlook.

The institution now expects 1 per cent GDP growth in 2017, down from 2 per cent in its June forecasts.