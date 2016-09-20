A Canadian trade official said he expects trade with the UK to take a hit due to the uncertainty following UK’s vote to leave the EU.

Bruce Dunlope, vice-president for International Business Development at Export Development Canada (EDC), said the agency has revised down forecasts for bilateral trade with the UK, which is expected to be 8 per cent lower by 2018, as a result of the EU referendum.

Businesses will "put plans on hold until they find out what the terms [of negotiations] look like," he said in an interview with Business Insider.

Britain is one of Canada’s largest trading partner, with more than £11.5 billion of exports last year. More than 60 per cent of that trade comes from precious metals such as gold and silver.

Despite the forecast, the outcome of the EU referendum did not deter EDC from setting up a new office in London this week.

The agency said it is confident the UK will remain a global gateway for international business despite the short term difficulties.

Plans for an EDC UK office were unveiled in early 2015 with the goal to take advantage of the UK’s links to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In his interview, Dunlope said that the agency took a “long-term” view on the strength of the UK economy and that it was able to see past the destabilising effect of the negotiations surrounding UK’s exit from the EU.

“We consider ourselves a stable, long-term source of capital, so we will often take a much longer view than financial institutions, which might be a little more quarter-to-quarter. We've seen economic crises come and go. This might cause a mini one, with the uncertainty created, but we have lots of confidence in the UK long-term," he said.

The British government has also expressed an eagerness to expand trade ties once the country formally leaves the EU.

“While we have been planning the London representation for a number of years, the circumstances are such that Canadian companies now have an on-the-ground resource to help them manage the Brexit uncertainties,” Mairead Lavery, senior vice-president, Business Development, EDC, said.