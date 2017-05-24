Fears of a post-Brexit brain drain are gathering as Theresa May’s Government refuses to guarantee the rights of highly-skilled migrants once the UK leaves the EU.

One European region that is capitalising on Brexit to lure back talent it lost to the UK, is Spain’s Basque Country. While Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid vye for London’s top finance talent, the autonomous community in northern Spain is ramping up its own marketing campaign among expat Basques.

The region, which counts Bilbao as its main hub, is one of Spain’s most prosperous. It’s the country’s industrial powerhouse, home to just 4.5 per cent of Spain’s people but half of its car industry and 40 per cent of its aerospace sector.

In recent years, it has suffered from its own brain drain, with thousands of talented graduates and PhDs packing their bags to look for job opportunities as youth unemployment rocketed.

Almost half of Basque graduates have science, technology and engineering qualifications which are particularly prized in the UK because not enough British students study those subjects to meet demand, leading to an increasingly serious skills shortage.

The UK became a more favoured destination for Basques as Spain’s economy languished in a deep and prolonged recession after the financial crisis.

Now that flow is beginning to reverse, according to Ivan Jimanez, the head of Bizkaia Talent, an organisation that aims to keep skilled people in the Basque Country and build a network of those that have moved around the world.

Jimenez holds regular meetings all over Europe to bring together fellow Basques. On his most recent trip to the UK earlier this month he noticed a change in attitudes, spurred by the Brexit vote last June.

“What I see clearly is that [Brexit] is accelerating the process to come back. Even if people have already thought about it, those people who have been in the UK for 8 to 10 years are saying OK, now that’s enough.”

Even Basques who have lived in the country for 15 years but have never applied for a UK passport are now concerned, Jimenez says.

The change in attitudes highlights the problem with Ms May’s refusal to guarantee the residency status of EU migrants already in the UK, but Jimenez isn’t complaining.

“For us it’s an opportunity, with the industries we have and the skills that we need.

“We didn’t want this problem but we have this problem - that’s what [the British people] decided. We want Basque professionals to be with us.

“We say to people: ‘Maybe it will accelerate your return process. OK, we will open our doors for you’.”

Some Basque professionals had already been making the move home before the Brexit vote as Spain’s economy shifted into recovery in 2014.

Ivan Jimenez says uncertainty around Brexit is speeding up the proces for many Basques considering a move home (Ivan Jimenez )

Nine years on from the crisis, GDP is now finally set to surpass its previous peak. On current trends it will hit that milestone any day now.

David Ramos Lopez worked for four years as an engineer at train manufacturer Bombardier, in Derby before returning to the Basque Country in July last year, just after the Brexit vote.

“I would have moved even if the vote had said ‘stay’” he says, but “it would make the country less attractive to stay or less attractive to emigrate to in the first place if I was at that point in my career.”

Many of his university friends are also beginning to make the same decision, which was not the case a couple of years ago, he says.

Picturesque San Sebastian in the autonomous Basque Country ( Shutterstock )

German Zubiar has a degree in telecoms engineering and is currently living in London. He says there is a feeling of insecurity following the UK's decision to leave the EU. “In the case of my colleagues, we do not want to go back home right now, but there is a feeling that maybe we are not welcome.”

While much of the post-Brexit immigration debate has focused on the effects of losing low-skilled migrant workers who are currently picking fruit or waiting on restaurant tables, the potential for a drain of degree-educated people, crucial to sectors like the car industry has had a little less focus.

MPs warned last month that 32,000 academics from EU countries are at risk of leaving the UK. A Commons education committee report highlighted a recent survey which showed that 76 per cent of European academics in UK universities were more likely to consider leaving UK higher education as a result of the Brexit vote.

Last week, the Conservatives reiterated the aim of reducing net migration to the tens of thousands rather than hundreds of thousands, a target described as “outdated and backward looking”, by think tank Global Future.

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Jimenez says the current political rhetoric and indecision makes his job easier. “May is saying one thing then another and then you have the election, so nobody knows exactly what to do.”

“We have the climate, we have the quality of life [in the Basque Country], now we are creating jobs.”

Bizkaia Talent has set up its next meeting for London in October to try and attract people back home. Jimenez predicts will be the organisation’s best-attended meeting yet.