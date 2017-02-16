The European Union is reportedly worried that “British champagne” and “British Parma ham” could flood the continent after the UK leaves the EU.

Under current EU law, more than a thousand food and drink products, 59 of which are British, have a “geographical indication status” (GI), meaning that they can only be produced in officially labelled areas.

However, Britain's impending departure from the 28-nation bloc could allow British companies to violate these protections, according to a report obtained by The Guardian.

A violation would mean British firms could potentially start labelling products such as cheese and sparkling wine as British Parmesan and British Champagne, and export them to the continent.

In contrast, the report notes, British products would remain protected unless the EU commission decides to repeal the protections.

The European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee drafted a warning, seen by the Guardian, which said: “As things currently stand, the UK has 59 such registered names [out of a total of 1,150 at EU level], including e.g. Lakeland Herwick Meat, West Country Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese, West Wales Coracle Caught Sewin [sea trout], and [economically important] Scotch Whisky.”

“The question of what will happen to EU GIs after the withdrawal of the UK is a difficult one.

“If no arrangements to another effect are made, the protection afforded by the above-mentioned legislation would normally cease to apply in the UK, which means that over a thousand European registered names could be exposed to violation in this neighbouring country of the EU27.”

What's the European Parliament ever done for us?







1/5 A cap on the amount of hours an employer can make you work The Working Time directive provides legal standards to ensure the health and safety of employees in Europe. Among the many rules are a working week of a maximum 48 hours, including overtime, a daily rest period of 11 hours in every 24, a break if a person works for six hours or more, and one day off in every seven. It also includes provisions for paid annual leave of at least four weeks every year Getty Images

2/5 Helping the people of Britain to avoid smoking In 2014 MEPs passed the Tobacco Products Directive strengthening existing rules on the manufacture, production and presentation of tobacco products. This includes things like reduced branding, restrictions on products containing flavoured tobacco, health warnings on cigarette packets and provisions for e-cigarettes to ensure they are safe

3/5 Helping you to make the right choices with your food Thanks to the European Parliament, UK consumers have access to more information than ever about their food and drink. This includes amount of fat, and how much of it is saturated, carbohydrates, sugars, protein and so on. It also includes portion sizes and guideline daily amount information so people can make informed choices about their diet. All facts must be clear and easy to understand

4/5 Two year guarantees and 14-day returns policy for all products Consumers across the EU have access to a number of rights, from things which are potentially very useful, to things which used to be annoying. For example, shoppers in the UK receive a two-year guarantee on all products, and a 14-day period to change their minds and return a purchase, these things are useful www.PeopleImages.com-licence restrictions apply

5/5 Keeping your air nice and fresh (and safe) Believe it or not, although the situation is improving, some areas of the UK have appalling air quality. A report by the Royal College of Physicians released on 23 February says 40,000 deaths are caused by outdoor air pollution in the UK every year. Air pollution is linked to a number of illnesses and conditions, from Asthma to diabetes and dementia. The report estimates the costs to British business and the health service add up to £20 billion every year

The document warns: “It would be important therefore to include a mutual recognition of GIs in such an agreement on the model.”