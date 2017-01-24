  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Business News

Brexit: Eurogroup chief says UK would take 'crazy step backwards' if it chooses to become tax haven after leaving the EU

Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned that such a move would hurt both Britain and the EU

 

Click to follow
The Independent Online
jeroen-dijsselbloem.jpg
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said such a scenario would be 'bad for Europe, but also bad for England' Getty Images

The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday that the UK risks taking a “crazy step backwards” if it decides to become a tax haven in the aftermath of Brexit

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who also serves as finance minister for the Netherlands, said in an interview with Dutch television channel RTL that such a scenario would be “bad for Europe, but also bad for England, bad for the United Kingdom, to end up as a kind of tax paradise off the European coast.“

  • Read more

Government refuses to reveal cost of Brexit legal battles to taxpayers

”In the current climate, where we are working closely with the British to tackle tax evasion, it would be a crazy step backwards,“ he added. 

Mr Dijsselbloem said that he was in the process of leading discussions with some London-based banks who were considering their options for relocating after Brexit and that some were considering the Netherland’s despite the country’s relatively strict rules on compensation.

Last week, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a host of top executives from global banks said that they were evaluating the need to relocate staff away from London as a result of UK Prime Minister Theresa May saying that Britain would quit the single Market post-Brexit. 

Brexit Concerns

Brexit Concerns

  • 1/22

    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    Getty

  • 2/22

    Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court

    Getty

  • 3/22

    Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 4/22

    SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 5/22

    Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais

    Getty

  • 6/22

    Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp

    Getty

  • 7/22

    The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today

    EPA

  • 8/22

    Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain

    Reuters

  • 9/22

    Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry

    Getty

  • 10/22

    Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote

    PA

  • 11/22

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging

    Getty

  • 12/22

    Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities

    Getty

  • 13/22

    A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses

    Getty

  • 14/22

    Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes

    Getty

  • 15/22

    A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU

    Getty

  • 16/22

    Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum

    Getty

  • 17/22

    Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU

    Getty

  • 18/22

    NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit

    Getty

  • 19/22

    The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future

    Getty

  • 20/22

    A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain

    Reuters

  • 21/22

    The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions

    Getty

  • 22/22

    The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market

    Getty

HSBC’s chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, said trading operations that generate about 20 per cent of revenue for HSBC’s investment bank in London may move to Paris, while UBS’s chairman, Axel Weber, said that about 1,000 of the bank’s 5,000 jobs in London could be at risk.

Goldman Sachs’ chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, said the firm had slowed the process of moving staff to London and London’s insurance market, Lloyd’s of London, confirmed plans to set up a European subsidiary as a result of the UK’s split from the bloc.

Comments