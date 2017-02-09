Brexit is about to make CEOs of some of Britain’s biggest public companies a whole lot richer.

That may sound counter-intuitive since evidence is mounting on how the plan to quit the European Union is hurting businesses. But pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring.

British equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors.

This unintended side effect of Brexit is set to exert pressure on CEOs to forgo sizable rewards if they want to dodge the scrutiny of shareholders and Prime Minister Theresa May, whose government is intensifying a campaign to rein in executive rewards and narrow the gap with ordinary workers.

Brexit-inspired equity gains will pour "petrol on the fire" of the issue of executive pay, said Steve Varley, chairman and managing parter for the U.K. and Ireland at professional services company Ernst & Young. Varley is a business adviser to Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

‘Irrational’ Disparity

Calls to toughen the stance on corporate remuneration have mounted since a government green paper in November showed compensation of FTSE 100 bosses more than quadrupled in the past 18 years even as wage growth of most workers lagged behind. CEOs earned, on average, 128 times more than full-time employees in 2015, up from 47.1 in 1998, the report showed.

May has decried this disparity as "irrational" and "unhealthy" and her government proposed giving shareholders, rather than corporate directors, the final say on compensation. Average U.K. pay increases will drop to 2.2 per cent for 2017, according to an annual survey published by the Bank of England, a figure that won’t keep up with inflation.

Companies are starting to yield to the pressure. Davidoff cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc dropped plans in January to give its CEO a raise of as much as £3m through a change to its incentive plan, heading off a showdown with shareholders at an annual general meeting.

Then this month, Thomas Cook attracted the ire of an influential shareholder group that raised concerns over a bonus the tour operator plans to pay its CEO at least three years from now.

Brexit Boost

But shareholders’ sway over Brexit-induced pay rises is limited since management usually only consult them when making changes to compensation policy, whereas pay rewards are linked to long-term incentive plans. Many of these determine payouts over a three- to five-year horizon, with 45 percent linked to the share price move, according to Ernst & Young.

"There’s not much visibility for investors about which companies will be impacted by Brexit in terms of executive pay increases because they’re a function of currency effects rather than policy change," said Paul Lee, the head of corporate governance at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Last year, a row erupted at the WPP’s AGM over CEO Martin Sorrell’s £70.4m reward, the bulk of which was tied to a rally in the advertising company’s stock. Yet despite the controversy, only a third of voters opposed it.

Sorrell’s next pay package, to be revealed in March, will consider equity-market moves and the advertiser’s ranking against its peer group, a factor Brexit wouldn’t affect, according to a company spokesman.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

WPP shares have risen 17 per cent since Brexit, outpacing the 13 pe rcent advance for the FTSE 100 Index. One in four companies on the exchange surged by 20 per cent or more in that period.

Brexit’s potential boost to CEO rewards "underlines the fact that if you use the share price as a guide to what an individual should be paid you are building in an arbitrariness in to what is supposed to be performance-related pay," said Stefan Stern, director of the High Pay Centre, a charity that monitors compensation packages in the UK.

Bloomberg