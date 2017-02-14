It’s bad news for all British champagne and prosecco lovers.

The UK’s Wine and Spirit Trade Association has warned on Tuesday that a “triple whammy” of higher inflation, a weaker pound and potential duty increases could push up champagne and prosecco prices in the country by 5 per cent, or £1, and 9 per cent, or 59p per bottle, respectively.

This Valentine’s Day, UK couples sharing a bottle of sparkling wine or Champagne will pay a hefty £2.67 in duty compared to a couple in France who will spend less than 6p, according to the WSTA. French customers pay just 3p duty on a bottle of still wine compared to the £2.08 paid by British shoppers.

“With Brexit costing 29p per bottle and rising inflation indicated by the Bank of England adding a further 17p, further duty rises could make it a triple whammy for consumers who are already paying a staggering amount of wine and spirit duty,” said Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA.

“There is now less than a month to go before the Chancellor unveils his Budget - we are urging Philip Hammond to recognise the monumental challenge facing an industry that supports 270,000 jobs and contributes £19.9bn to the economy by making a 2 per cent duty cut,” he added.

UK consumer price inflation jumped to 1.8 per cent on Tuesday, marginally missing forecasts for a 1.9 per cent rise, as the slump in the pound since last June's Brexit referendum continues to trickle through to the high street.

Last year, Rowan Gormley, the chief executive of wholesale retailer Majestic Wine, said the industry is battling against the weak pound, which has made importing wine and grapes more expensive. It is “simply a matter of time” before prices are raised, he warned at the time.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

“In the long run, all imported products are going to have to reflect the fact that the exchange rate has moved, assuming the exchange rate remains low,” Mr Gormley said.