Retail sales fell 1.2 per cent in May, worse than the 0.8 per cent decline City economists had expected, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The annual rate of growth slipped to 0.9 per cent, the lowest since April 2013.

Consumers have been feeling the impact of higher inflation and weak wage growth.

Retail sales, which make up around 20 per cent of GDP, are considered a crucial barometer for the health of the overall economy.

