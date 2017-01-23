Britain is facing three years of slow growth, rising unemployment and squeezed consumer spending as the Brexit-induced collapse in the pound triggers a radical rebalancing of the economy.

A report by influential think tank EY Item Club, which uses the Treasury's own models to make its forecasts, said the slump in sterling could prompt a "significant readjustment" of the UK economy away from consumer spending towards exports.

But the rebalancing of economic activity will be accompanied by three years of slow growth, it warned.

The Item Club expects GDP growth of 1.3 per cent in 2017, down from an expected 2 per cent in 2016, and just 1 per cent in 2018.

To compound matters, unemployment is forecast to creep up from 4.8 per cent in the final quarter of last year to more than 6 per cent by the end of 2018.

Employment is forecast to rise by just 0.2 per cent in 2017, fall by 0.2 per cent in 2018 and remain flat in 2019.

Mark Gregory, EY's chief economist, said: "Whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, there are clear indications that the fall in the pound and the UK's exit from the EU will entail a change in the structure of the UK economy.

"The onus will be on businesses to adapt to the slowing domestic economy by seeking opportunities overseas."

The report said the "silver lining" would be a boost to exports as the battered pound results in more businesses seeking opportunities overseas. It forecasts that exports will increase by 3.3 per cent this year and 5.2 per cent in 2018.

The pound has fallen more than 18 per cent against the US dollar since the 23 June referendum and £1 now buys around 1.23 US dollars, down from 1.50 prior to the vote.

Peter Spencer, chief economic adviser to the Item Club, added: "The fall in the pound should help boost exports in the near term. However, trade performance and growth in 2019 and beyond will depend critically upon the exit terms that can be agreed with the EU27 and other countries.

"Theresa May has provided some clarity on the UK's Brexit objectives. But with elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany due later this year, it will take longer to get the same clarity on the views of the EU27 and the shape of the ensuing negotiations."

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

While a weak pound will boost hopes for exporters, domestic inflation is forecast to soar to 3.1 per cent by the final quarter of 2017, eroding disposable income and hitting consumer spending.

Household real disposable income is forecast to fall by 0.3 per cent in 2017. As a result, consumer spending growth is set to slow to 1.7 per cent in 2017 and 0.4 per cent in 2018 from 2.8 per cent in 2016, the Item Club predicts.

