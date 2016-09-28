Post-Brexit tariff barriers imposed on the UK auto industry would "frankly have a disastrous effect on business and British jobs", a senior executive at Jaguar Land Rover has warned.

Hanno Kirner, executive director at JLR, which is owned by Tata Group, based in India, issued the stark warning at a joint government-industry "Great" Britain event, ahead of the Paris Motor Show.

Mr Kirner was speaking openly for many in the industry, including component makers, who talk privately about the danger of jobs going abroad if membership or strong access to the single market is curtailed after Brexit.

Mr Kirner added that tariffs would add to the cost and the complication of integrated cross-border supply chains and would "damage business and jobs".

JLR is Britain's biggest exporter of any kind to China. It employs 42,000 directly, and invests £3.5bn a year in the UK.

If Britain failed to conclude a free trade deal with the rest of the EU and was forced to fall back on basic World Trade Organisation rules, British car exporters could face tariffs of up to 10 per cent.

Both the Brexit Secretary, David Davis, and the International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, have in recent weeks conceded that WTO rules for the UK could be the ultimate outcome.

Some 57 per cent of the 1.6 million cars made in Britain find buyers in the rest of the EU.

The next largest market is the US (12 per cent), followed by China (7 per cent).

Much the same goes for engines and commercial vehicles.

About a million jobs depend on the UK auto industry.

Under an azure sky, with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop, the British motor industry put a brave face on Brexit and displayed some of their finest wares ahead of the Paris Motor Show.

As with Mr Kirner, they were there to remind the world, and especially the government minister, diplomats and trade officials present, that the British car industry is healthy and well, but worried about Britain leaving the EU.

Lined up were vehicles made by a remarkably diverse and cosmopolitan industry.

Each represented a sizeable chunk of the jobs and prosperity of the communities that host them: the new Hona Civic (Swindon); the Mini (Oxford); Nissan Qashqai (Sunderland); Vauxhall Astra (Ellesmere Port); Toyota Auris (Burnaston); Jaguar F-Pace (Solihull); Aston Martin DB11 (Gaydon); McLaren 570S (Woking).

Mark Garnier, the junior minister at the newly constituted Department for International Trade, said he recognised the importance of zero tariff access for the industry in Europe and that the firms "need to get the engineers you need" for "an incredible jewel".

What experts have said about Brexit







9 show all What experts have said about Brexit















1/9 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

2/9 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

3/9 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

4/9 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

5/9 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

6/9 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

7/9 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

8/9 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

9/9 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders added that the current access to markets and talent would be "not easy to replace".

Tariffs in an industry where components cross more than one border through manufacturing would be "administratively hellish" as one industry insider put it.

Though the topic was much less talked about, the free movement of labour is just as important to car companies with a global presence and headquartered in Japan, Germany, India and the United States.

The companies, especially the German ones, need to move their managers, engineers and staff around with a minimum of hassle.

They do not, they admit, want their chief designer waiting in a queue for a work permit.

All the companies put on a united front at Paris, but there was no mistaking their anxiety.

As models become due for replacement and big investment decisions loom, most agree that the UK's relationship with the EU will be a vital consideration in the next few years.