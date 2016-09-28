Britain’s rise in the league table of the world’s most competitive economies could be undermined by the country’s vote to leave the EU, according to the World Economic Forum.

The group, best known for organising its annual meeting of business, government and civil society leaders in Davos, ranks countries on how competitive their economies are.

According to its latest Global Competitiveness report, Britain has surged by three positions ranking seventh for the year 2016-2017.

However, the WEF warned that the UK’s score was based on data collected prior to the EU referendum in June, meaning the effect of the Brexit vote has not been taken into consideration.

The WEF said: “Although the process and the conditions of Brexit are still unknown, it is likely to have a negative impact on the United Kingdom’s competitiveness through goods and financial markets as well as market size and, potentially, innovation.”

“Our analysis, therefore, is that there is a clear downside risk to the UK economy from leaving the European Union, with only limited potential for upside, at least in the short term.”

Switzerland maintained its place at the top of the ranking, followed by Singapore and the United States.

Despite the warning, the UK is currently the most attractive EU destination for talent. It was also hailed for its strong connection to the international economy.

The chancellor, Philip Hammond said: “Today’s report demonstrates our ability to sharpen our edge and improve our competitiveness. This government will build on that progress, as we demonstrate to the world that Britain continues to be highly competitive and open for business.”

The report comes as the Government is preparing for negotiations to pull Britain out of the EU.

What experts have said about Brexit







9 show all What experts have said about Brexit















1/9 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

2/9 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

3/9 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

4/9 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

5/9 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

6/9 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

7/9 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

8/9 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

9/9 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, admitted earlier this month that it was possible the UK could leave the EU without a deal and would be forced to trade with the rest of the continent under World Trade Organisation rules.

But Theresa May has refused to give a “running commentary” on what she wants to secure when formal Brexit negotiations start, probably early next year.

Her spokesman told a Westminster briefing that reports the Government was now set to pursue a ”hard Brexit”, which would see the UK drifting away from cooperation with the rest of the EU, were ”speculation“.

The damage to Britain’s goods exporters of leaving the European Union without a new free trade deal in place would be at least £4.5 billion a year, according to a recent analysis by the Independent.