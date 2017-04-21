Retail sales slumped in March, performing worse than City of London analysts had expected, and raising new fears about the robustness of the consumer-led economy in the wake of last Summer's Brexit vote.

According to the Office for National Statistics sales were down 1.8 per cent in the month, against City expectations of a 0.2 per cent decline.

The year on year growth rate was 1.7 per cent, against expectations of a 3.4 per cent expansion.

The pound gave up ground in the wake of the release, sliding to $1.2795.

Weakening consumer

Retail sales account for around 30 per cent of household consumption, which in turn accounts for 60 per cent of UK GDP.

