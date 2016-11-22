Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has compared Government ministers to the characters of television sitcom Dad's Army due to their “lunatic optimism” over Brexit.

The chief executive of the Dublin-based carrier claimed the UK is about to “walk off a cliff” by leaving the European Union.

Mr O'Leary, who supported the Remain campaign during the referendum, announced earlier this month that Ryanair has cut its growth plans in the UK next year from 12 per cent to 5 per cent because of the uncertainty in relation to Brexit.

Asked what the low-cost airline would do if his expectations about the impact of the UK withdrawing from the EU turn out to be overly pessimistic, Mr O'Leary replied: “If we get it wrong I'm sure we'll come charging back into the UK with more aircraft and airports doing lower cost deals.

“But frankly there's very little evidence apart from some mildly lunatic optimism over here that it will be all right on the night.

“It's like Dad's Army going off to war here. It'll be all right Sergeant Jones. You'll just keep plodding along.

“These guys have no idea where they're going for the next two years and the problem is that in the absence of any discussions with the Europeans on Brexit they're all talking to themselves.

“They stand up in the Houses of Parliament [and say] 'We're going to do a good deal for Britain'.

“Any idea what a good deal looks like? No, they haven't a clue.”

He added: “The UK is going to walk itself off a cliff unless somebody in the Tory Party comes up with a bright idea.”

Aviation experts fear that flights by UK carriers could be grounded if the country withdraws from the single market for aviation.

The agreement, created in the 1990s, means there are no commercial restrictions for airlines flying within the EU.

Brexit Secretary David Davis and aviation minister Lord Ahmad chaired a meeting at London City Airport last week to discuss Brexit with industry leaders - including representatives from Ryanair, easyJet, Heathrow Airport and Virgin Atlantic.

Following the event, the Government issued a statement to declare that maintaining “liberal access” to European aviation markets will be a “top priority” when the UK negotiates its exit from the EU.

But speaking at the annual conference of the Airport Operators Association in west London, Mr O'Leary claimed ministers are giving similar assurances to many industries.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

He said: “It was exactly what we expected, politicians making lots of warm noises but no specifics.

“Aviation will be high up on the Government's list of priorities, which is what they say to all the boys they meet these days.

“But they clearly have no priorities.

“They have no idea when or how they're going to negotiate the issue.”

According to the Department for Exiting the European Union, the UK has the “largest aviation network in Europe”, handling over 250 million passengers and 2.3 million tonnes of cargo last year - with connections to more than 370 international destinations.

The sector was worth around £20 billion to the UK economy in 2014.