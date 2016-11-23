Supermarket shoppers will be hit by price rises of at least 5% over the next year, the former head of Sainsbury's has warned.

Justin King blamed the plunge in the value of the pound since Brexit for creating a “profound change” for food retailers.

Mr King said supermarkets would find it hard to calm price hikes while dealing with increased costs.

He told BBC Newsnight: “Something of around 40% to 50% of what we buy in the shops is sourced abroad in a currency other than the pound, and with the current rates of exchange we could expect that to be about 10% more expensive in a year's time. And if that's about half of what we buy, that means something of the order of 5% inflation.”

The view was supported by the director-general of the Food and Drink Federation, Ian Wright, who told the BBC prices could increase next year by between 5% and 8%.

PA