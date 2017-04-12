Buying British is becoming more popular with consumers as Brexit looms, but only if the price is right.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted by YouGov, one in five consumers is more likely to buy British foods after the Brexit vote because they want to support the domestic economy, and one in seven is more likely to buy any good if its British, but if prices rise many will look for cheaper foreign alternatives.

The responses show that people’s main motivation for buying domestic is to support the UK economy.

Nearly three quarters of people surveyed claim that they would buy British as a means of supporting local farmers, and seven in ten said that they would do so to help UK businesses.

Much of the allegiance to buying British comes from older consumers with more than 80 per cent of people aged 55 or over preferring to buy local. This compares to 57 per cent for 25 to 34 year-olds.

But the trend might not last.

For a large number, cost wins out over origin when it comes to splashing out.

The study found that if the cost of British food increased by 10 per cent, three in ten people would choose foreign produce instead.

According to the latest BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index released in April, food prices in the UK prices increased at their fastest pace for more than three years in March.

Official data recently revealing that wider consumer prices index (CPI) inflation jumped to 2.3 per cent in March.

1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Kate Fillery of YouGov said there has been much discussion about boosting the economy of the UK since last year’s referendum.

“The research show this message is hitting home with a large number of customers. However, with inflation increasing and household finances coming under pressure, for all the desire to buy British, many are willing to turn their back on domestically-produced food and products if prices rise,” Ms Fillery said.

Earlier this year a report from Morrisons based on research led by Professor Tim Benton from the University of Leeds, showed that only 52 per cent of the food eaten in Britain comes from local sources. Just 23 per cent of the fruit and vegetable eaten in Britain is grown here.