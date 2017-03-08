  1. News
Budget 2017: Online calculator reveals what Philip Hammond's announcements mean for your money

Tool shows individual impact from the raft of changes outlined by the Chancellor on Wednesday

Input a few details and it will offer an indication as to how much better or worse you will be iStock

There are winners and losers from any Budget statement, but for most people there is one important question: how will it affect my finances?

Eye-catching changes to beer and fuel duty often attract the headlines, but the true impact of many of Philip Hammond’s announcements can be trickier and more time-consuming to establish.

What seems like a giveaway to one group could turn out to have a negative impact on millions of other people once all the numbers have been crunched.

The online calculator below, created by accountants Blick Rothenberg LLP, offers a quick reckoner as to how the latest raft of changes will affect you.

Input a few details and it will offer an indication as to how much better or worse you will be following the Chancellor's announcements.

