The Cadbury Dairy Milk Tiffin, first produced in 1937, is making a permanent comeback to the UK.

The raisin and biscuit-filled chocolate bar is being launched after a successful trial last summer saw 3 million chocolate treats – at the cost of £1.49 for each 95g bar- purchased by nostalgic customers.

Originally launched in 1937, the company stopped making tiffin bars in 1972 before bringing the product back in 1985 and withdrawing it again 2003.

UK confectionary giant Cadbury previously told The Independent that the Dairy Milk Tiffin was discontinued in April 2003 as part of a major re-launch initiative for Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Katrina Davson, Cadbury Dairy Milk brand manager, told the Daily Star who first reported the news, that chocolate lovers have been “passionately campaigning” for the return of Cadbury Dairy Milk Tiffin for years.

She said:“The response has always been incredibly overwhelming, which is why we bought it back for a limited time last summer.

“By reviving an old classic such as Cadbury Dairy Milk Tiffin it enables Cadbury to reignite fond memories and instill that warm, nostalgic feeling that our fans have towards our much loved chocolate.”

Cadbury has yet to confirm an official release date but Ms Davson urged British chocolate lovers to “keep their eyes peeled for more exciting news.”

The chocolate maker has been recently launching a range of new product hoping to lure those with a sweet tooth and perhaps help combat some of the challenges it faces from rising commodity prices and a post-Brexit slump in the value of the pound.

The company’s latest products include a peanut butter and mint flavoured bar already available in most major super markets as 120g bars, priced at £1.49.

Like other consumer goods companies, Mondelez International, which bought Cadbury in 2010, has not proved immune to price pressures and the new launches might bolster sales at a challenging time for the whole market.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Mondelez, last year cut the weight of Toblerone bars by widening the gaps between the chocolate peaks. It is reportedly expected to raise prices of Cadbury’s Freddo bars in spring this year.

Although Mondalez has declined to discuss which specific brands might be affected by the price increase, it confirmed earlier this year that there would be “selective” rises across its range.