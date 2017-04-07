Britain’s exit from the European Union has already left a bitter taste in the mouths of chocolate lovers.

A fall in the value of the pound since the UK voted to leave the EU in June, coupled with the rising prices of some commodities, has been blamed for the reduction in pack sizes, known as shrinkflation, where prices remain the same as portion sizes get smaller.

Now, Mondelez international, the company which cut the weight of Toblerone bars by widening the gaps between the chocolate peaks last year, is warning that sweet-toothed shoppers may have to brace for more shrinkflation and prices rises in the months to come.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today Programme, Glenn Caton, head of Northern Europe for Mondelez which also owns British confectionary group Cadbury, said the company may have to take further measures to offset costs following the post-Brexit slump in the pound.

“First thing to say is we never compromise on taste and quality. We also make sure that we are consistently looking at how to make things more efficiently so that that we can drive out our costs instead of passing them on to consumers,” Mr Canton said.

“But, inevitably if there are strong changes in exchange rates and input costs, you have to say 'how do we offset those as a business', and occasionally that we do have to do that through pricing and re-sizing," he added.

However, Mr Canton said he didn’t have any particular product in mind and the company will “manage the challenges as they come on a case-to-case basis.”

Separately on Friday, Mondelez announced that it had invested £75m in four new production lines at the iconic Bournville factory in Birmingham.

1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

The Cadbury Dairy Milk tablet lines produce up to eight tonnes of chocolate an hour, making 900,000 200g bars or 1.2 million 110g bars per day.

“This £75m investment we’ve made means our Bournville factory can now favourably compete against manufacturing facilities in other European markets and retain the majority of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury chocolate production right here in the UK,” Mr Canton said in separate press release.