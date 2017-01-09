It's still more than three months until Easter but Cadbury has already launched its latest UK chocolate egg.

The UK chocolatemaker has released a new Oreo-flavoured egg – the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo.

The sweet treat, made of a thick vanilla mousse and Oreo pieces, is already on sale in UK’s supermarket at £3.99 for a pack of four eggs.

A spokesperson for Cadbury told The Independent: “We are always innovating our product ranges and there are lots of exciting things to come from the Cadbury brand this year and beyond.“

“As part of our Easter range this year we have launched new Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo, which will be available alongside our existing Oreo Easter products including the Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Shell Egg and the Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Easter Egg Sharing Bag.”

Separately, Cadbury has also launched a new Oreo Creme egg, with Oreo cream and biscuit.



Unfortunately, for Cadbury fans in the UK, the product is only available in Canada.

UK fans can still enjoy bags of small mini-egg sized Oreo eggs, which are already on sales.

In November, Cadbury, has pulled out of the Fairtrade scheme, after seven years of giving some of its best-known chocolate treats an ethical stamp of approval, in favour of its own sustainability programme – Cocoa Life scheme.

Mondelez International, Cadbury’s US owner, said the move was a “groundbreaking commitment”. However, the decision has been received by criticism from many in the industry.