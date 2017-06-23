Some of China’s largest companies may pose a systemic risk to the country’s banks, a senior banking official said on Thursday, in the latest signal that Beijing is ratcheting up scrutiny of a financial system plagued with hidden debt that poses a hazard to the health of the economy.

The official, Liu Zhiqing of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, did not name any companies. But shares of some of China’s biggest global deal-makers plunged on Thursday.

They included the publicly traded arms of Fosun International, which in recent years bought the Club Med chain of resorts and other properties; Dalian Wanda, which owns the AMC Theaters chain in the US and has long sought deals in Hollywood; and the HNA Group, an acquisitive conglomerate with murky ownership.

At a briefing on Thursday in Beijing, Mr Liu, deputy head of the commission’s prudential regulation bureau, said that his agency was looking into “systemic risk of some large enterprises,” according to numerous media accounts, and that the risk could spread to other institutions.

Later on Thursday, Li Xinghao, a spokesman for the banking commission, said Mr Liu had been “misquoted” as saying that the commission was worried about the risk posed by those companies.

Still, his comments come as China clamps down on some of its most ambitious and acquisitive companies.

Last week, people familiar with the matter said that Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, had been detained for undisclosed reasons. Anbang, which rose to prominence in recent years for big deals including its purchase of New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, had been under official pressure over how it raises money.

China has been trying to get its unruly financial sector under control, worried that asset bubbles and its enormous unofficial — or “shadow” — banking system could threaten its economy, the world’s second largest after the US’s. In April, President Xi Jinping urged the country to ward off systemic risks to maintain financial security during a group study session for members of the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.

A surge in acquisitions by large Chinese companies in recent years has heightened worries that several of them, which rely on borrowed money for their large purchases, could pose a risk to the banks that lend to them. A crucial cause for concern is that many of these companies overpaid for some of these purchases.

Analysts have expressed concern about the rapid expansion of China’s credit, warning that the country could face serious risk if it does not toughen measures to control its debt-fuelled binge. The authorities have also been increasingly nervous about the flow of money out of the country, which contributed to a sharp fall in the country’s foreign exchange reserves in recent years, before steadying in recent months.

The increased scrutiny comes at a time of emphasis on political and economic stability ahead of the Communist Party’s 19th Party Congress this autumn, when leadership decisions are likely to be made.

World news in pictures







45 show all World news in pictures























































































1/45 23 June 2017 Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017 Reuters

2/45 22 June 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) stands under pouring rain during a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Nazi German invasion, by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, on June 22, 2017 AFP/Getty Images

3/45 22 June 2017 Smoke rises following a reported air strike on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa, on June 22, 2017 AFP/Getty Images

4/45 22 June 2017 Iraqis flee from the Old City of Mosul on June 22, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group AFP/Getty Images

5/45 21 June 2017 Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India Reuters

6/45 21 June 2017 People take part in the 15th annual Times Square yoga event celebrating the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, during classes in the middle of Times Square in New York. The event marked the international day of yoga. Reuters

7/45 20 June 2017 Faroe Islanders turn the sea red after slaughtering hundreds of whales as part of annual tradition Rex

8/45 20 June 2017 A firefighting plane tackles a blaze in Cadafaz, near Goes, Portugal Reuters

9/45 15 June 2017 A person participates in a journalists' protest asking for justice in recent attacks on journalists in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 June 2017 EPA

10/45 11 June 2017 Poland's Piotr Lobodzinski starts in front of the Messeturm, Fairground Tower, in Frankfurt Germany. More than 1,000 runners climbed the 1202 stairs, and 222 meters of height in the Frankfurt Messeturm skyscraper run AP

11/45 11 June 2017 A runner lies on the ground after arriving at the finish line in Frankfurt Germany. More than 1,000 runners climbed the 1202 stairs, and 222 meters of height in the Frankfurt Messeturm skyscraper run AP

12/45 11 June 2017 A troupe of Ukrainian dancers perform at Boryspil airport in Kiev, on the first day of visa-free travel for Ukrainian nationals to the European Union Getty Images

13/45 11 June 2017 A troupe of Ukrainian dancers perform on the tarmac at Boryspil airport in Kiev, on the first day of visa-free travel for Ukrainian nationals to the European Union Getty Images

14/45 11 June 2017 French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Trogneux cast their ballot at their polling station in the first round of the French legislatives elections in Le Touquet, northern France EPA

15/45 11 June 2017 A Thai worker paints on a large statue of the Goddess of Mercy, known as Guan Yin at a Chinese temple in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Guan Yin is one of the most popular and well known Chinese Goddess in Asia and in the world. Guan Yin is the Bodhisattva of Great Compassion in Mahayana Buddhism and also worshiped by Taoist EPA

16/45 11 June 2017 A Thai worker paints on a large statue of the Goddess of Mercy, known as Guan Yin at a Chinese temple in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Guan Yin is one of the most popular and well known Chinese Goddess in Asia and in the world. Guan Yin is the Bodhisattva of Great Compassion in Mahayana Buddhism and also worshiped by Taoists EPA

17/45 11 June 2017 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. An Israeli court has ordered a journalist to pay more than $25,000 in damages to Netanyahu and his wife Sara for libeling them. The magistrate court in Tel Aviv ruled Sunday that Igal Sarna libeled the couple for writing a Facebook post that claimed the prime minister's wife kicked the Israeli leader out of their car during a fight AP

18/45 10 June 2017 Parkour enthusiasts train on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Originally developed in France, the training discipline is gaining popularity in Brazil Mario Tama/Getty Images

19/45 10 June 2017 Volunteers spread mozzarella cheese toppings on the Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Pizza in Fontana, California, USA. The pizza was planned to be 7000 feet (2.13 km) to break the previous record of 6082 feet (1.8 km) set in Naples, Italy in 2016 EPA

20/45 10 June 2017 Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt gestures after winning his final 100 metres sprint at the 2nd Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

21/45 10 June 2017 Usain Bolt of Jamaica salutes the crowd after winning 100m 'Salute to a Legend' race during the Racers Grand Prix at the national stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Bolt partied with his devoted fans in an emotional farewell at the National Stadium on June 10 as he ran his final race on Jamaican soil. Bolt is retiring in August following the London World Championships Getty Images

22/45 10 June 2017 Usain Bolt of Jamaica salutes the crowd after winning 100m 'Salute to a Legend' race during the Racers Grand Prix at the national stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Bolt partied with his devoted fans in an emotional farewell at the National Stadium on June 10 as he ran his final race on Jamaican soil. Bolt is retiring in August following the London World Championships Getty Images

23/45 10 June 2017 Police officers investigate at the Amsterdam Centraal station in Amsterdam, Netherlands. A car ploughed into pedestrians and injured at least five people outside the station. The background of the incident was not immediately known, though police state they have 'no indication whatsoever' the incident was an attack EPA

24/45 10 June 2017 Police officers investigate at the Amsterdam Centraal station in Amsterdam, Netherlands. A car ploughed into pedestrians and injured at least five people outside the station. The background of the incident was not immediately known, though police state they have 'no indication whatsoever' the incident was an attack EPA

25/45 10 June 2017 Protesters stand off before police during a demonstration against corruption, repression and unemployment in Al Hoseima, Morocco. The neglected Rif region has been rocked by social unrest since the death in October of a fishmonger. Mouhcine Fikri, 31, was crushed in a rubbish truck as he protested against the seizure of swordfish caught out of season and his death has sparked fury and triggered nationwide protests Getty Images

26/45 9 June 2017 A man looks on at a migrant and refugee makeshift camp set up under the highway near Porte de la Chapelle, northern Paris Getty Images

27/45 9 June 2017 Damaged cars are seen stacked in the middle of a road in western Mosul's Zanjili neighbourhood during ongoing battles to try to take the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters Getty

28/45 9 June 2017 Smoke billows following a reported air strike on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa Getty Images

29/45 9 June 2017 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

30/45 9 June 2017 Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

31/45 8 June 2017 Opposition demonstrators protest for the death on the eve of young activist Neomar Lander during clashes with riot police, in Caracas Getty Images

32/45 8 June 2017 Neomar Lander, a 17-year-old boy was killed during a march in the Chacao district in eastern Caracas on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll since the beginning of April to 66, according to prosecutors Getty Images

33/45 8 June 2017 Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Getty Images

34/45 8 June 2017 Former FBI Director James Comey testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Getty Images

35/45 8 June 2017 Usain Bolt of Jamaica trains at the University of West Indies in Kingston. Bolt says he is looking forward to having a party as he launches his final season on June 10 with what will be his last race on Jamaican soil. The 30-year-old world's fasted man plans to retire from track and field after the 2017 London World Championships in August Getty Images

36/45 8 June 2017 Acquanetta Warren, Mayor of Fontana, California, reacts after US President Donald Trump introduced himself before the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White House in Washington, US REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

37/45 8 June 2017 Frenchman Alain Castany, sentenced to 20 years on charges of drug trafficking in the 'Air Cocaine' affair, leaves the prison in Santo Domingo, on his way to France, where he is being transferred for medical reason Getty Images

38/45 8 June 2017 A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: 'Neomar, entertainer for ever' REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

39/45 8 June 2017 Frenchman Alain Castany, sentenced to 20 years on charges of drug trafficking in the 'Air Cocaine' affair, leaves the prison in Santo Domingo, on his way to France, where he is being transferred for medical reasons Getty Images

40/45 8 June 2017 Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits Tobroco Machines in Oisterwijk, Netherlands. The company is a manufacturer of machines for use in agriculture, road construction and field maintenance. Tobroco is winner of the 2016 Koning Willem 1 Award for entrepreneurship Getty Images

41/45 7 June 2017 A family member of an inmate tries to stop a truck used to transfer prisoners, outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

42/45 7 June 2017 An unconscious person is taken away on a motorcycle by fellow demonstrators after they clashed with riot police during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela Getty Images

43/45 7 June 2017 Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's elementary teacher Sheron Seivwright poses with her students during a break at the Waldensia elementary school in Sherwood Content. Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter in history with eight Olympic golds, 11 world titles and three world records, will retire from international competition after the IAAF world championships in August Getty Images

44/45 7 June 2017 This 1916 photo provided by the Archdiocese of Denver shows Julia Greeley with Marjorie Ann Urquhart in McDonough Park in Denver. Greeley, a former slave, is being considered for possible sainthood. In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of Greeley were moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver Archdiocese of Denver via AP

45/45 7 June 2017 US President Donald Trump, flanked by the families of business people he says were harmed by Obamacare, high-fives a young boy as he arrives to deliver remarks on the US healthcare system at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In Hong Kong, shares in Fosun fell 5.8 per cent and those in its health care unit 5.9 per cent, while shares in the HNA Holding Group Co. closed 6.1 per cent lower. In the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Dalian Wanda’s listed unit, Wanda Film Holdings, had to suspend trading after its stock fell 10 per cent.

In statements, both Dalian and Fosun said the companies were operating normally. Wanda said that rumours that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds were “malicious speculation.” The HNA Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2017 New York Times News Service