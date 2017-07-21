China has for the first time ever agreed to allow rice from the US to be imported, matching a major producer with the world’s biggest consumer of the grain.

According to a statement by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), China imported 5 billion tonnes of rice last year alone, to meet growing demand for the traditional staple.

The announcement, made by the US Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, marks the end of more than ten years of negotiations between the two countries.

“This market represents an exceptional opportunity today, with enormous potential for growth in the future,” said Mr Perdue. “I’m pleased to see it finally come to fruition, especially knowing how greatly it will benefit our growers and industry."

The USDA predicts that 4.8 million tonnes of milled rice will be exported to China in the coming year.

USA Rice, a trade body representing US rice growers, said China consumes the equivalent of the entire US rice crop yield about every two weeks.

The group said that China would send inspectors to the US to examine the quality of the rice before imports begin.

The US has a long history of rice production, the bulk of which is grown in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas.

The deal could suggest relations between the US and China are softening, following President Donald Trump’s meeting with China President Xi Jinping in April.

During the US Presidential campaign last year, Mr Trump accused Chinese imports of stealing US industrial jobs.