World's largest sovereign wealth fund to blacklist firms that pollute too much

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund has warned it could reduce investment in companies guilty of heavy pollution or corruption.

The ethics watchdog for Norway's $900bn sovereign wealth fund, built from surpluses made by the country's oil industry, will this year recommend that the fund exclude or put on a watch list several companies in the oil, cement and steel industries for emitting too much greenhouse gas, according to Reuters.

With shares in 9,000 companies, the fund has about 1.3 per cent of every listed company in the world, which means its decisions to drop or reinstate shareholdings or exclude companies considerably weight among investors.

In an interview with Reuters, Johan H. Andresen, chairman of the fund's independent Council on Ethics, said it was already working on the first recommendation over emissions, expected to come by July.

"It will be a company either in the oil or concrete industry ... We have to start with the worst and make our way through the industries," he said, adding that there would be a "small handful" of recommendations to the board in 2017.

The fund may also exclude several companies in the defence, telecoms and arms industries this year over the risk of corruption, he added.

Mr Andresen didn’t identify which companies may be targeted for exclusion.

The fund has become a more active investor in recent years, trying to use its growing heft in markets to influence company behaviour.

Last year, the fund unveiled the first list of miners and power producers to be excluded from its portfolio following a ban on coal investments.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

The exclusions were based on new criteria introduced by the government in February last year impacting companies that base at least 30 per cent of their activities or revenues on coal.

Additional reporting by Reuters