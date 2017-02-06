Coca-Cola unleashed a wave of social media support over the weekend for its multi-lingual sing-along advert, aired during the Superbowl show, championing the multicultural nature of the US at a time of deep political divides.

The drinks giant’s advert, which was broadcast during the country's biggest sporting spectacle, features the patriotic "America the Beautiful" being sung in various languages, including English, Arabic and Hindi, by a cast of people against a backdrop of different landscapes across America.

The intercultural emphasis of the commercial comes at a politically charged time for the US.

President Donald Trump has caused widespread outrage with his protectionist and nationalist policies and unveiled tidal waves of protest across the world for his ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

The advert is actually not new.

It already aired in 2014 during the Superbowl show, but reactions on social media this year indicated that many perceived it to be timely.

“Thank you @CocaCola for so accurately capturing the essence of what make America beautiful, diversity. #americaisbeautiful #GodBlessAmerica ,” one person tweeted.

Another tweeted: “Love the @CocaCola spot for #Superbowl , first middle finger toward @realDonaldTrump #americaisbeautiful #meltingpot #allarewelcome #unite.”