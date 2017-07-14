The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall for a food supplement that contains molecules of oxygen and is marketed as a treatment for high blood pressure, headaches, arthritis and those who want to boost their immune system.

The agency said that “Concentrated Air-Oxy Liquid” produced by a company called Health Aid contains the unauthorised food additive sodium chlorite.

“The presence of the unauthorised food additive sodium chlorite may cause irritation if consumed,” the FSA said, urging people who have bought it not to drink it and to return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Health Aid describes the product as containing “Aerobic Oxygen” which it says can help to kill off harmful organisms while increasing the concentration of oxygen in your body.

It's targeted at travellers exposed to potentially tainted food, those suffering from jetlag, athletes and gym users who want to maximise their endurance and stamina, as well as people who live or work in polluted areas and partygoers who want to reduce hangover symptoms.

This is the latest in a string of product recalls issued by the FSA.

Earlier this week Tesco recalled two of its ready-made chicken salads, warning that they could contain bacteria that causes fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Last month Sainsbury’s recalled a range of sandwich filler products warning that they might contain Listeria and earlier in June Mars recalled some of its most popular chocolate products because of a risk of Salmonella.