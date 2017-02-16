Deutsche Bank, the troubled German lender that loaned hundreds of millions of dollars to Donald Trump, has performed a detailed investigation into the US President’s personal accounts in a bid determine whether he had any connections with Russia, according to the Guardian.

The paper reports that the bank is particularly searching for evidence that loans it made to Mr Trump were underpinned by financial guarantees from Moscow.

The President’s closest relatives are clients of Deutsche Bank and the bank has reportedly also examined accounts held by Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, a White House adviser, and Mr Kushner’s mother.

The Guardian says that Deutsche’s review found no evidence of a link to Russia, but that the lender is now facing calls to appoint an independent, external auditor to look into its business relationship with the President.

“We know that Deutsche Bank is a major lender to President Trump, and the firm is also currently undergoing scrutiny by the Department of Justice for alleged misconduct,” Democratic congressman Bill Pascrell, a member of the House Ways and Means committee, said according to the Guardian.

“I think it’s important for the American people to know the extent of the bank’s involvement with the President, and whether there is any Russian involvement in loans made to Mr Trump.”

According to the paper, the bank said it would not be drawn on what had prompted the internal examination, who had undertaken it or what its findings had been. It said it would not comment or guide on any stories about Mr Trump’s financial affairs.

When asked by the Independent, Deutsche Bank declined to provide additional comment.

The developments come at a tumultuous time for Germany’s largest lender. In recent years it has been hit with a series of fines and allegations dating back to the financial crisis.

Earlier this year it was slapped with two major fines in the US and the UK, for alleged money-laundering crimes in Russia. Just weeks earlier the bank agreed to pay $7.2bn in the US for its illegal conduct and “irresponsible lending practices” before the financial crisis.

Deutsche posted a net loss of €1.9bn (£1.6bn) for the fourth quarter of its financial year, as legal costs outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The Guardian reports Mr Trump and his businesses have a long history with the German bank and it has been the only financial institution willing to lend Mr Trump significant sums. In the 1990s other Wall Street banks, which had previously extended him credit, turned off the tap after Mr Trump’s businesses declared bankruptcy four times, the Guardian writes.