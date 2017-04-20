GMB union has accused the UK government of "gross betrayal" after drinks company Diageo announced plans to cut more than 100 jobs across its Scottish operations because of concerns over Brexit.

Workers and trade unions were informed on Thursday afternoon that 70 redundancies will be made at Diageo’s Leven plant in Fife and a further 35 redundancies at its Shieldhall site, near Glasgow.

The cuts are reportedly part of a review process which will see selected white spirits production moved to the company's Santa Vittoria plant in Italy and to plants in the US.

GMB Scotland earlier this year warned the UK government’s Scottish Secretary David Mundell about the need for special measures to protect Scotland’s drinks manufacturing sector against the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty.

“We warned David Mundell and the UK government about the possible impact of Brexit on the future of jobs across our drinks manufacturing sector and about the need for protective measures to safeguard an industry worth billions to the Scottish and UK economies," Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland Organiser, said.

"Instead of listening to the real concerns of working people and acting on them, the Tories are off on the election trail asking voters to back them over Brexit but the harsh realities of the decision to withdraw from the EU are already taking hold," she added.

"This is a gross betrayal of Scottish workers who have contributed significantly to the remarkable success of Diageo and to the massive economic dividend our economy receives from whisky and white spirits manufacturing."

Union representatives are scheduled to meet Diageo senior executives early next week where redundancy timeframes are expected to be confirmed.

Diageo was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Independent.