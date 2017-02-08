The chief executive of Disney has warned that a trade war between the US and China would be damaging for business.

Bob Iger was asked about President Donald Trump’s confrontational approach to China in an interview with CNBC.

“I don’t know that we know for sure what President Trump’s approach is,” Mr Iger said.

Mr Iger said the relationship between China and Disney is “really important” both from a movie perspective, a parks perspective and a consumer products perspective.

“An all-out trade war with China would be damaging, I think to Disney’s business and to business in general. It’s something we are going to have to be really careful about,” he added.

During his election campaign, President Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs on China, Mexico and other nations he blames for the loss of US manufacturing jobs.

Mr Trump has also criticised China for manipulating its currency.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Mr Iger’s comments came as Disney reported overall sales unexpectedly falling to $14.8bn (£11.8bn) in the three months to the end of December. Analysts had forecast sales of $15.3bn.

During Mr Iger's 12 years at the helm of Disney, the company's shares have more than tripled in value, compared to roughly a doubling of the S&P 500, according to Reuters.