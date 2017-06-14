President Donald Trump is on the brink of adding six new trademarks to his growing Chinese portfolio according to reports.

The new trademarks will be in sectors as diverse as veterinary services and construction, the New York Times reported, potentially sparking fresh concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

After repeatedly blaming China for the decline in US industrial jobs, the President has softened his stance and rhetoric on the country in recent weeks, especially since meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

China’s trademark office reportedly granted preliminary approval for six of Mr Trump’s trademarks on 6 June. They will be formally registered after three months if no objections are filed.

According to the New York Times, Mr Trump applied for the new trademarks in April last year, which was the same month he accused Beijing of launching an “economic assault” against the US during his presidential campaign.

Mr Trump currently has over 120 registered and provisionally approved trademarks in China according to reports, the vast majority of which are registered under his name.

In April, the Associated Press reported that the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, had won provisional approval for three new trademarks in China, giving her company monopoly rights to sell Ivanka brand jewellery, bags and spa services in the world's second-largest economy.

More recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that at least 14 applications were filed by Ms Trump’s business on 28 March.

Although Ms Trump no longer has a management role at her company, she reportedly retains an ownership stake and therefore still could benefit from the company’s profits despite her attorney insisting that her assets had been moved into a trust.