US President Donald Trump has reiterated his promise to slash key elements of the country’s banking legislation that were introduced after the financial crisis.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Trump said that his administration is working on changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act which he says will make it easier for banks to loan money.

The act was introduced in response to the last financial crisis and was broadly considered the most comprehensive set of financial regulatory reform measures implemented since the Great Depression to stop financial institutions from being reckless.

"We're going to be coming out with some very strong – far beyond recommendations – we're going to be doing things that are going to be very good for the banking industry so that the banks can loan money to people who need it," Mr Trump told a meeting with business leaders, according to Reuters.

"We're going to do a very major haircut on Dodd-Frank. We want strong restrictions, we want strong regulation. But not regulation that makes it impossible for the banks to loan to people that are going to create jobs," he added.

During his campaign, Mr Trump implied that he thinks getting rid of – or at least dramatically reforming – the Dodd Frank Act will encourage economic growth and create jobs.

The President’s latest remarks were echoed by Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive of JP Morgan.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Mr Dimon this week wrote : “We believe (and many studies show) that poorly conceived and uncoordinated regulations have damaged our economy, inhibiting growth and jobs –and this has hurt the average American.

"We are not looking to throw out the entirety of Dodd-Frank or other rules (many of which were not specifically prescribed in Dodd-Frank). It is, however, appropriate to open up the rulebook in the light of day and rework the rules and regulations that don't work well or are unnecessary."

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

Many experts say that Dodd-Frank is inadequate and has not achieved what it was designed to. It has not successfully led to the split up of many banks that are arguably too big to fail.

But there is also strong feeling that it is better than nothing. It has stopped many of the biggest players in the industry from making massive, risky bets that could go dramatically wrong and cost billions. And it has tightened up consumer protection.