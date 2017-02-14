US President Donald Trump’s election victory led to more people longing for love, according to the chief executive of online dating site eHarmony.
In an interview with the BBC, Grant Langston said that he had seen a “tremendous” 35 per cent spike in usage of the website the days after 8 November, when Mr Trump was elected.
Mr Langston said that the jump in activity was reminiscent of a similar surge seen after the 9/11 attacks.
He said that both events had seemingly triggered people’s desire to be in a relationship.
“If they are in a bad relationship they don't want to leave, and if they're not in one, they want to get into one,” Mr Langston said.
When times get unpredictable, they [users] just want to be with someone," he added.
eHarmony is reportedly not the only dating app that has benefited from Mr Trump’s win.
Bernadette Libonate, the director of brand partnerships at OkCupid, told Refinery29 that in the last 10 days of January this year, the number of photo uploads on the site increased 37 per cent from the same time period in 2016.
World reaction to President Trump: In pictures
World reaction to President Trump: In pictures
-
1/29
London, England
AP
-
2/29
London, England
Reuters
-
3/29
Manila, Philippines
Getty Images
-
4/29
Manila, Philippines
Getty
-
5/29
Mosul , Iraq
Getty
-
6/29
Manila, Philippines
AP
-
7/29
New Delhi, India
Reuters
-
8/29
Karachi, Pakistan
EPA
-
9/29
Jakarta, Indonesia
Reuters
-
10/29
Lagos, Nigeria
AP
-
11/29
Kabul, Afghanistan
AP
-
12/29
Jerusalem. Israel
Reuters
-
13/29
Moscow, Russia
Reuters
-
14/29
Seoul, South Korea
AP
-
15/29
Lagos, Nigeria
AP
-
16/29
Peshawar, Pakistan
EPA
-
17/29
Jakarta, Indonesia
Reuters
-
18/29
Hyderabad, India
AP
-
19/29
Kolkata, India
AP
-
20/29
Sydney, Australia
Getty
-
21/29
Sydney, Australia
AP
-
22/29
Aleppo, Syria
Reuters
-
23/29
Mexico City, Mexico
AP
-
24/29
Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Reuters
-
25/29
Jerusalem, Israel
EPA
-
26/29
Baghdad, Iraq
Rex
-
27/29
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories
Rex
-
28/29
Tokyo, Japan
Rex
-
29/29
Mexico City, Mexico
Getty
TrumpSingles.com – a dating sites that matches single supporters of the President – has gathered around 24,000 members since its official launch in June.
David Goss, the site’s founder, told Fox News that membership jumped by about 5,000 after Mr Trump’s shock election victory in November, and another wave of new members signed up ahead of his inauguration.
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- eHarmony
- Online dating
- Valentines 2017