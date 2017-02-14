US President Donald Trump’s election victory led to more people longing for love, according to the chief executive of online dating site eHarmony.

In an interview with the BBC, Grant Langston said that he had seen a “tremendous” 35 per cent spike in usage of the website the days after 8 November, when Mr Trump was elected.

Mr Langston said that the jump in activity was reminiscent of a similar surge seen after the 9/11 attacks.

He said that both events had seemingly triggered people’s desire to be in a relationship.

“If they are in a bad relationship they don't want to leave, and if they're not in one, they want to get into one,” Mr Langston said.

When times get unpredictable, they [users] just want to be with someone," he added.

eHarmony is reportedly not the only dating app that has benefited from Mr Trump’s win.

Bernadette Libonate, the director of brand partnerships at OkCupid, told Refinery29 that in the last 10 days of January this year, the number of photo uploads on the site increased 37 per cent from the same time period in 2016.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

TrumpSingles.com – a dating sites that matches single supporters of the President – has gathered around 24,000 members since its official launch in June.

David Goss, the site’s founder, told Fox News that membership jumped by about 5,000 after Mr Trump’s shock election victory in November, and another wave of new members signed up ahead of his inauguration.