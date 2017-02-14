  1. News
Donald Trump's election victory led to a rise in online dating, eHarmony reveals

Grant Langston said that the jump in activity was reminiscent of a similar surge seen after the 9/11 attacks.

Mr Langston said that Mr Trump's election triggered people’s desire to be in a relationship BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s election victory led to more people longing for love, according to the chief executive of online dating site eHarmony.

In an interview with the BBC, Grant Langston said that he had seen a “tremendous” 35 per cent spike in usage of the website the days after 8 November, when Mr Trump was elected. 

Mr Langston said that the jump in activity was reminiscent of a similar surge seen after the 9/11 attacks.

He said that both events had seemingly triggered people’s desire to be in a relationship.  

“If they are in a bad relationship they don't want to leave, and if they're not in one, they want to get into one,” Mr Langston said.

When times get unpredictable, they [users] just want to be with someone," he added.

eHarmony is reportedly not the only dating app that has benefited from Mr Trump’s win.

Bernadette Libonate, the director of brand partnerships at OkCupid, told Refinery29 that in the last 10 days of January this year, the number of photo uploads on the site increased 37 per cent from the same time period in 2016.

TrumpSingles.com – a dating sites that matches single supporters of the President – has gathered around 24,000 members since its official launch in June.

David Goss, the site’s founder, told Fox News that membership jumped by about 5,000 after Mr Trump’s shock election victory in November, and another wave of new members signed up ahead of his  inauguration.

