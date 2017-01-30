The dollar and stocks around the world fell on Monday after President Donald Trump introduced highly contentions immigration curbs that attracted sharp criticism globally.

Mr Trump over the weekend signed two executive orders to ban refugees from entering the US and to rebuild the military.

One order begins the process, in his view, of building up the armed forces, while the other is ostensibly designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the country, but acts as a temporary, blanket ban for any refugee coming to the US.

The move sent jitters through global markets, with traders fearful that it would be destabilising and spark fresh bouts of volatility.

"While we continue to think a Trump victory likely means higher US growth in 2017 than we would have expected three or six months ago, we still think volatility will be a feature of the year," said Jim Reid, a senior strategist at Deutsche Bank. "It just seems that there are too many uncertainties, unknowns and major policy changes attached to a Trump presidency for it to be a smooth year," he said.

As things stand, every major market in the world, save for one, has started the week sharply down pic.twitter.com/pigjpxb8eJ — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) January 30, 2017

The FTSE 100 closed around 0.9 per cent lower on Monday. Earlier shares all across Asia ended the day down.

Japan's Nikkei finished the day around 0.5 per cent lower. Demand for the yen, which is considered a relatively safe asset to hold during times of market uncertainty, weighed on the Nikkei's major exporters.

In the US, stocks fell the most since the presidential election in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 200 points, retreating below 20,000 after closing at records last week. Meanwhile the S&P 500 dropped 1 per cent, with energy and financial leading decliners.

The dollar index fell around 0.3 per cent early on Monday, according to Reuters, and the dollar declined around 0.7 per cent against Japan’s yen.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

On Tuesday, the US Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee will kick off a two-day meeting after which it is expected to decide to keep interest rates unchanged. However, investors will be watching closely for any clues of how policymakers view the risks to the economy and future path and timing of rate hikes.