Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary has warned that a timetable for tax reform is likely to slip, after a series of setbacks in negotiations around healthcare.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Steven Mnuchin said that the prospect of getting major tax reforms through Congress and signed off ahead of August was "highly aggressive to not realistic at this point".

“It started as [an] aggressive timeline,” the former Goldman Sachs banker said, according to the paper. “It is fair to say it is probably delayed a bit because of the healthcare.”

He did, however, say that he still expects reforms to come into place before the end of the year.

Late last month, President Trump's flagship healthcare bill was killed off after failing to secure enough support from Republicans.

The defeat represented a major embarrassment for the US President during his first attempt at passing legislation through the House.

On the subject of President Trump’s latest comments on the dollar being too strong, Mr Mnuchin rejected the idea that the administration may be embarking on a new round of currency wars.

Mr Mnuchin reiterated that the US does not intervene in currency markets.

“The president was making a factual comment about the strength of the dollar in the short term [...] There’s a big difference between talk and action,” Mr Mnuchin said.

Last week Mr Trump sent the dollar to a five-month low after saying that the currency is getting "too strong" and that he would prefer for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates capped.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the President said that the dollar’s strength was “partially” his fault “because people have confidence in me”, but he said that it was starting to hurt.

“Look, there’s some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking the best thing about it is that it sounds good,” he told the paper.