An olive war may be looming.

The US Department of Commerce has announced that it has launched an investigation into whether imports of certain olives from Spain are unfairly distorting competition in the US market.

The Department said that it had decided to launch the investigation based on petitions filed by the Coalition for Fair Trade in Ripe Olives, whose members include two big olive producers, Bell-Carter Foods and Musco Family Olive.

“The Department of Commerce will ensure a full and fair assessment of the facts, and, if the rules are being broken, will act swiftly to halt any unfair trade practices,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The United States is committed to a free, fair and reciprocal trade with Spain.”

They are concerned that foreign producers are selling olives in the US at a cheaper price than in their home market – a process known as “dumping” –thereby undercutting domestic competition. American law prohibits this.

The US International Trade Commission will conduct its own investigations into whether the industry and its workforce are being harmed by the Spanish imports.

Separately this week, President Donald Trump said he was considering quotas and tariffs to deal with the “big problem” of steel dumping from China and others.

His action on steel is part of his broad campaign aimed at reviving the US manufacturing industry and protecting US industry.