Bags of Doritos, packets Peperami and boxes Coco Pops have become the latest treats to shrink in size as retailers passed on surging costs from the Brexit-hit pound and rising commodity prices.

Sharing bags of Doritos have been reduced from 200g to 180g but are still remaining on sale for the same average price of £1.99 in the UK, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

At the same time, Peperami snacks have also reportedly been trimmed from 25g to 22.5g, while the sales price has remained the same at 79p a stick.

A large box of Coco Pops cereal has been reduced in size from 800g to 720g, while the smaller 550g box now weighs 510g.

Kellogg’s, which owns the brand, said a change in recipe was the reason behind the weight drop.

“We recently reduced sugar in Coco Pops Original by 14 per cent, which has reduced the weight of some pack,” a spokesperson for Kellogg’s said.

“For example, the 550g box now weighs 510g but the number of Coco Pops per box has increased from approximately 14,500 to 16,500. That’s a 15 per cent increase,” Kellogg’s added.

A spokesperson for Doritos owner PepsiCo said that the company is facing factors such as “fluctuating foreign exchange rates which are impacting the cost of ingredients and materials”.

“As a result we’ve had to make a few changes to certain Doritos packs. We always strive to provide high quality competitively priced products and will continue to review our range to ensure we offer great value to our customers,” PepsiCo added.

Peperami, which is manufactured in mainland Europe, also said that is has been “subject to rising commodity costs and foreign exchange pressure due to significant currency fluctuations”.

“We always endeavour to reduce the impact of such movements to ensure our brands are as affordable as possible for our loyal consumers and have limited this impact to a reduction in the size of our sticks from 25g to 22.5g, whilst maintaining the number of sticks sold in multipacks.”” a spokesperson for Peperami commented.

A fall in the value of the pound since Britain voted to leave the EU in June, coupled with problems caused by the rising prices of some commodities have been blamed for the reduction in pack sizes known as shrinkflation, where prices remain the same as portion sizes get smaller.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Last year, Toblerone came under fire after the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars was increased. Rival Mars has also shrunk its sharing bags of Maltesers by 15 per cent.

Earlier this year, Premier Foods, which makes Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, said it was in talks with supermarkets over pushing up prices by about 5 per cent.

According to the latest BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index, food inflation hit 1 per cent year-on-year last month, the sharpest rise for more than three years.