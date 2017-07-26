  1. News
Dragons Den reject claims he turned down £90m investment for his healthy food business

The founder of a health-conscious food delivery startup says he declined a multimillion pound investment months after a dressing down on Dragons' Den

Marco Hajikypri bore the brunt of Deborah Meaden on his Dragon's Den appearance last year

An entrepreneur turned away by Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones on popular TV show Dragons' Den has claimed he has since been offered £90m of investment for his startup.

Marco Hajikypri’s pitch last year backfired after he valued his healthy food delivery service company “Professional Gains” at £2m, and asked for £125,000 in return for giving an entrepreneur on the panel a 5 per cent.

Former leisure industry tycoon Ms Meaden cut a frustrated figure during the pitch, telling the Birmingham-based-entrepreneur that talking to him was like “arguing with cotton wool”.

The Dragons' Den reject said that after the show had aired, he was offered a multi-million pound investment by Jojar Singh Dhinsa, a Coventry-born businessman.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Mr Hajikypri said: "It’s not worth that yet, but the potential investor […] has the vision to see what I could be making in a few years time. Unlike the Dragons.”

He added: “I’ve certainly proved [the Dragons] wrong. I am glad they turned me down now, as I have done very well without their help.”

"I didn’t want their money anyway, I just wanted their contacts, but I’ve worked hard to achieve success on my own.”

Mr Hajikypri told the paper he thought “Professional Gains” – a two-year old business which delivers protein-heavy ready meals – is now valued at around £16m despite the Dragons disputing the £2m valuation in 2016.

He added that the company will be worth “billions” in the near future. 

