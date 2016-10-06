EasyJet has warned the cost of Brexit has already hit £90 million thanks to the sliding value of the pound after the vote on July 23.

This is more than double EasyJet’s original estimate made in July, when the company warned of a £40 million currency hit.

EasyJet pays for fuel in dollars, which makes it more expensive when the pound is weaker.

The weaker pound has also affected consumer confidence in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote, making holidaymakers less keen to go abroad.

Pre-tax profits for the year ending on September 30 is expected to be in the range of £490 million to £495 million, EasyJet said in a trading update Thursday.

This would be 28 per cent lower than the £686 million pounds generated in 2015.

It’s also well below analysts’ expectations. They predicted profit before tax would be between £497 million and £517 million.

The company's share price fell 6.78 per cent at the open.

Carolyn McCall, EasyJet chief executive, said the airline was facing “one of the most difficult period in years”.

“The current environment is tough for all airlines, but history shows that at times like this the strongest airlines become stronger,” she said.

Airlines are facing a slew of pressures, from terror attacks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Paris and Brussels, as well as more recent events in Nice and Turkey, which put people off travelling abroad.

Currency and consumer issues affecting Brexit add to this stress.

1/10 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

2/10 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

3/10 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

4/10 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

5/10 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

6/10 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

7/10 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

8/10 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

9/10 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

10/10 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Still, EasyJet said it had achieved a “record” three months of trading in its final quarter.

The company flew a record 22 million passengers in the three months to 30 September.

Carolyn McCall said: “EasyJet continues to attract record numbers of passengers due to its wide range of destinations, convenient flight times and value for money fares.

“We have been disproportionately affected by extraordinary events this year but our excellent network, cost control and revenue initiatives and our strong balance sheet underpin our confidence in the business."